Authorities have proposed amending a labour protection rule to offer better protection to workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
Authorities have proposed amending a labour protection rule to offer better protection to workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s business, labour sectors welcome government bid to amend worker protection rule exploited by employers

  • Employers have taken advantage of loopholes in ‘418’ regulation, lawmaker Chau Siu-chung says
  • Under the rule, those working for same employer for four consecutive weeks or more for at least 18 hours each week are entitled to benefits

Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 6:06pm, 8 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Authorities have proposed amending a labour protection rule to offer better protection to workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
Authorities have proposed amending a labour protection rule to offer better protection to workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE