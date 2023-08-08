Authorities have proposed amending a labour protection rule to offer better protection to workers. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong’s business, labour sectors welcome government bid to amend worker protection rule exploited by employers
- Employers have taken advantage of loopholes in ‘418’ regulation, lawmaker Chau Siu-chung says
- Under the rule, those working for same employer for four consecutive weeks or more for at least 18 hours each week are entitled to benefits
