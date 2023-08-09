Cathay Pacific’s return to profitability follows losses of HK$33.7 billion over three years during the pandemic. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Earnings for Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific soar to HK$4.26 billion in first half of 2023, marking first profit in 3 years
- Carrier’s performance rebounds strongly from HK$5 billion loss reported in the same period last year
- Cathay chairman Patrick Healy says the results show the airline is ‘on the right track’
Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways has reported an attributable profit of HK$4.26 billion (US$546 million) for the first half of 2023, its first in three years as the carrier shrugs off the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The figure, released by the city’s flag carrier on Wednesday, showed a strong rebound from the HK$5 billion loss racked up in the same period last year.
Cathay said on Wednesday the profit included a one-off gain of HK$1.9 billion in the first half of the year from selling Air China shares, taking its stake in the carrier from 18.13 per cent to 16.26 per cent.
Cathay’s return to profitability follows losses of HK$33.7 billion over three years during the pandemic, as it grappled with tough travel restrictions that grounded much of its fleet and forced the lay-off of thousands of employees as part of cost-cutting measures.
As Hong Kong reopened its borders at the end of last year, Cathay has gradually increased flights amid strong travel demand with its fortunes helped by elevated ticket prices.
Cathay chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement the results showed the airline was “on the right track”.
The company said last month that it would reward staff members who stuck with it throughout the turbulent time by giving them an extra two to six weeks’ salary in September.
Details of a profit-sharing scheme set to be introduced for 2023 to 2025 are expected to be announced this month.
The Cathay group, which includes budget airline HK Express, carried 1.54 million passengers in June, a 931.9 per cent increase from the year before.
In March, when the company released its annual results for 2022, Cathay said it was operating at 50 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity and would reach 70 per cent by the end of December. It aimed to return to full capacity by the end of 2024.
Meanwhile, regional rival Singapore Airlines Group said last month it was on track to reach about 90 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity by March next year.
In May, the city state’s flag carrier posted a record annual profit of S$2.16 billion (US$1.63 billion) for the 12 months ending March 31, and said all eligible employees would receive a profit-sharing bonus of up to eight months’ pay.
In June, Cathay paid the government HK$1.5 billion in deferred dividend payments owed on HK$19.5 billion in preference shares acquired as part of a recapitalisation package extended in 2020.
The company earlier said it intended to pay all future dividends as they fell due and, subject to market conditions, buy back the preference shares over the next 12 months.