As Hong Kong reopened its borders at the end of last year, Cathay has gradually increased flights amid strong travel demand with its fortunes helped by elevated ticket prices.

Cathay chairman Patrick Healy said in a statement the results showed the airline was “on the right track”.

The company said last month that it would reward staff members who stuck with it throughout the turbulent time by giving them an extra two to six weeks’ salary in September.

Details of a profit-sharing scheme set to be introduced for 2023 to 2025 are expected to be announced this month.

The Cathay group, which includes budget airline HK Express, carried 1.54 million passengers in June, a 931.9 per cent increase from the year before.

In March, when the company released its annual results for 2022, Cathay said it was operating at 50 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity and would reach 70 per cent by the end of December. It aimed to return to full capacity by the end of 2024.

Meanwhile, regional rival Singapore Airlines Group said last month it was on track to reach about 90 per cent of pre-pandemic capacity by March next year.

In May, the city state’s flag carrier posted a record annual profit of S$2.16 billion (US$1.63 billion) for the 12 months ending March 31, and said all eligible employees would receive a profit-sharing bonus of up to eight months’ pay.

In June, Cathay paid the government HK$1.5 billion in deferred dividend payments owed on HK$19.5 billion in preference shares acquired as part of a recapitalisation package extended in 2020.

