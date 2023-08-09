Authorities froze the wages for domestic helpers for two consecutive years, 2020 and 2021, amid the pandemic. Photo: Edmond So
Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Migrant worker groups urge Hong Kong to increase minimum wage for domestic helpers by 27 per cent, amid high living costs and inflation

  • Asian Migrants’ Coordinating Body and Hong Kong Federation of Asian Domestic Workers Unions want monthly wages raised to HK$6,016 and HK$6,228, respectively
  • One group calls 2.2 per cent increase for domestic helpers last year, from HK$4,630 to HK$4,730, an ‘insult’ given hardships of pandemic and inflation

Harvey Kong
Updated: 8:07pm, 9 Aug, 2023

