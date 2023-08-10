The MTR Corp in 2020 lost money for the first time since its listing two decades ago. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hong Kong MTR Corp’s recurrent business rebounds with rail giant posting HK$2.4 billion in profits, despite net falling 11.7 per cent to HK$4.2 billion
- CEO Jacob Kam says corporation is cautiously optimistic about its business outlook
- He says domestic rail services have reached more than 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels
The MTR Corp in 2020 lost money for the first time since its listing two decades ago. Photo: K. Y. Cheng