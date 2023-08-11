Authorities say the tourism industry is recovering gradually. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong records 3.59 million arrivals in July; number of mainland Chinese tourists returns to 72 per cent of pre-pandemic levels

  • City saw 16.47 million tourists in first seven months of 2023, amounting to 47 per cent of total for same period in 2019
  • But Singapore continues to outpace Hong Kong when it comes to post-pandemic tourism recovery

Kahon Chan

Updated: 2:44pm, 11 Aug, 2023

Authorities say the tourism industry is recovering gradually. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
