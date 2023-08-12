The San Tin area in Hong Kong’s New Territories has been earmarked for a technopole, representing the city’s ambitions in the sector. Photo: Winson Wong
The San Tin area in Hong Kong’s New Territories has been earmarked for a technopole, representing the city’s ambitions in the sector. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong innovation chief says US investment ban on Chinese tech will bring ‘short-term difficulty’ to city’s talent drive, financing for local firms

  • Sun Dong however urges faith in city’s development ambitions, stressing move will not change global development pattern of ‘rise of the East and decline of the West’
  • He vows to counter US measures by broadening financing sources for start-ups and considering more direct support for key tech firms

Kahon Chan

Updated: 1:22pm, 12 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The San Tin area in Hong Kong’s New Territories has been earmarked for a technopole, representing the city’s ambitions in the sector. Photo: Winson Wong
The San Tin area in Hong Kong’s New Territories has been earmarked for a technopole, representing the city’s ambitions in the sector. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE