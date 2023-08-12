The government has been scrambling to improve passenger services, the tourism minister says. Photo: Sam Tsang
The government has been scrambling to improve passenger services, the tourism minister says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Cruise control? Tourist ship operators to provide passengers’ preferred travel options in Hong Kong, arrange for split disembarkation to avoid terminal bottleneck

  • Tourism chief Kevin Yeung vows to learn lessons from recent logistics fiasco in which arriving cruise passengers had to queue under the heat for transport into city
  • He guarantees authorities have prepared for impending arrival of 5,000-strong Spectrum of the Seas next week

Cannix Yau
Cannix Yau

Updated: 4:24pm, 12 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The government has been scrambling to improve passenger services, the tourism minister says. Photo: Sam Tsang
The government has been scrambling to improve passenger services, the tourism minister says. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE