The government has been scrambling to improve passenger services, the tourism minister says. Photo: Sam Tsang
Cruise control? Tourist ship operators to provide passengers’ preferred travel options in Hong Kong, arrange for split disembarkation to avoid terminal bottleneck
- Tourism chief Kevin Yeung vows to learn lessons from recent logistics fiasco in which arriving cruise passengers had to queue under the heat for transport into city
- He guarantees authorities have prepared for impending arrival of 5,000-strong Spectrum of the Seas next week
