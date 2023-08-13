More bad news emerged over the weekend when popular buffet restaurant La Scala, at the Royal Plaza Hotel in Mong Kok, announced it would close on August 28, shocking many diners. The company said it made the decision because of a change in corporate strategies and commercial considerations.

“We’ve had days where we have done zero covers on a Saturday night, which is just unheard of. It’s never happened before in our nine years,” Osborn explained, referring to guests dining at Arcane.

Osborn said revenue was down about 40 per cent from normal summer trading.

Hong Kong’s food and catering sector is suffering a summer slump in business as locals head across the border and mainland Chinese tourists watch their spending, industry representatives have said.

Industry figures told the Post that high-end restaurants in particular were suffering, with mainland tourists and the city’s bankers also spending less.

Eateries have also been affected by the emerging trend of Hongkongers heading across the border to cities such as Shenzhen on weekends to dine and shop, with restaurants hit especially hard for evening sittings.

Advertisement

Many in the industry were looking towards September when meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, or “MICE” events took place, which they hoped would bring in much-needed arrivals.

Customers dine at La Scala in Royal Plaza Hotel in Mong Kok. The restaurant announced on Saturday it will close on August 28. Photo: Yik Yeung-man

Some restaurants have closed for good. Last month, dining group Castelo Concepts shut nine of its eateries across the city after creditors pushed its investors into liquidation.

Hong Kong’s late reopening compared with other places, expensive hotel rates, higher airfares and fewer flights to and from the city were among the reasons experts said were keeping tourists away.

Hong Kong began to lift travel restrictions at the end of last year and dropped the city’s mask mandate – its final Covid-19 restriction – in March.

Advertisement

According to the Tourism Board, there were 16.5 million visitors in the first seven months of 2023, which was 47 per cent of the arrival numbers for the same period in 2019. Visitors from the mainland accounted for 79 per cent of all arrivals so far this year.

Nathan Green, group executive chef at Octavo, said the three restaurants he covered had not bounced back following the lifting of all Covid-19 related restrictions.

Advertisement

While summer was typically quiet for the industry with many residents out of town during the school holidays, trading had not picked up as much as expected, he said.

Business was down at least 50 per cent from last year, when travel restrictions were still in place, according to Green.

Many Hongkongers are eschewing local malls on weekends, opting to head over the border instead. Photo: Dickson Lee

Octavo’s Kilo Steakhouse in the K11 Musea mall in Tsim Sha Tsui had been the most consistent among his trio of restaurants over the past three months, with a notable uptick in diners visiting from the mainland, he said.

Advertisement

However, the higher-end steakhouse Rex Wine and Grill in Central was particularly quiet on the weekends.

“Saturday nights are dead in Central right now,” said the Briton, who has lived in Hong Kong for nine years.

“Hong Kong was always so dynamic, especially the dinner trade. When I first came here we would still be cooking food at 11.30pm … It feels like that late-night dynamic is dying.”

Advertisement

Green said the Central restaurant was more reliant on business travellers, but the local bankers were “holding onto their purse strings” and there were fewer professionals visiting the city.

“Our aim right now is just to make sure every restaurant can break even.”

Income across all Hong Kong restaurants was between HK$8.6 billion (US$1.1 billion) and HK$9.5 billion for the first six months of the year, which was down from HK$9.3 billion to HK$10.8 billion in the same period in 2019, according to official data.

Economist Simon Lee Siu-po, an honorary fellow at the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said tourists tended to go to more affordable restaurants.

Lee said he was among the Hongkongers travelling to Shenzhen last weekend for dinner at Shenzhen’s Four Seasons Hotel, which cost about half the price charged by the same hospitality brand in Hong Kong.

Simon Wong Ka-wo, president of the Hong Kong Federation of Restaurants and Related Trades, said tourists accounted for 10 per cent of the spending in the service industry. Visitor spending had also dropped to about 25 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, he said.

Hong Kong residents were also “eagerly” travelling overseas, as well as to the Greater Bay Area, Wong said.

He noted that the government’s “Hello Hong Kong” promotional campaign launched in February to lure more tourists, and the recent resumption of cruises, might be a shot in the arm for the industry.

Hongkongers wait to cross to Shenzhen for shopping and dining. Photo: Dickson Lee

Ray Chui Man-wai, chairman of Kam Kee Holdings, which operates 44 restaurants, pointed to Immigration Department’s statistics that showed more than 180,000 residents were crossing the border to the mainland every day on weekends. According to government data, more than 220,000 Hongkongers visited the mainland via the six land crossings last Saturday.

Chui said mainland tourists were also less likely to stay in the city overnight, instead opting to spend the day shopping and eating before heading to Shenzhen to stay in cheaper accommodation. Five-star hotels in Hong Kong were up to six times more expensive than over the border, he added.

He expressed hope that more visitors from the mainland would return in the next quarter.

“Hong Kong opened its borders and returned to normality just six months ago,” he said. “It’s going to take some time to improve.”

Arcane’s Osborn remained optimistic that the industry would eventually recover. “Hong Kong has an incredibly rich and fantastic diverse food scene, with some very talented individuals,” he said. “The industry really needs the support of people to dine in so that we can stay viable as businesses. I believe it will happen, it’s just [a matter of] when.”