The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2023, in October, is among the major events set for the end of the year. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong to launch night bazaars, organise more conferences and exhibitions to drive economic recovery, finance chief Paul Chan says
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan calls for improved competitiveness in tourism sector after government narrows full-year economic growth forecast
- Popularity of cultural and arts activities, as well as concerts and exhibitions, under the spotlight as authorities target new visitor habits
