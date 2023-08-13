The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival 2023, in October, is among the major events set for the end of the year. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong to launch night bazaars, organise more conferences and exhibitions to drive economic recovery, finance chief Paul Chan says

  • Financial Secretary Paul Chan calls for improved competitiveness in tourism sector after government narrows full-year economic growth forecast
  • Popularity of cultural and arts activities, as well as concerts and exhibitions, under the spotlight as authorities target new visitor habits

Oscar Liu
Updated: 3:25pm, 13 Aug, 2023

