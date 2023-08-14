Hong Kong Disneyland Park is looking to bring in 500 extra staff for the coming quarter. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
No magic recovery for Hong Kong Disneyland as ‘labour shortage, slow flight resumption’ delay park’s post-pandemic revival
- Tim Sypko, park’s senior vice-president of operations, also says resort aims to bring in 500 extra staff as part of plans to launch ‘World of Frozen’ zone
- Fortunes of wider tourism industry reliant on more flights becoming available, especially those going back and forth from mainland China, he adds
Hong Kong Disneyland Park is looking to bring in 500 extra staff for the coming quarter. Photo: Yik Yeung-man