Yoga pants priced between HK$149 and HK$980 were examined by the watchdog. Photo: Nora Tam
Pricey yoga pants not worth it? Hong Kong watchdog finds no link between cost and quality after testing Lululemon, Uniqlo and more
- Some expensive yoga pants show noticeable reduction in stretchiness and slow evaporation rate, consumer watchdog says after testing 20 brands
- Council finds HK$249 H&M leggings had same score as HK$980 pair from upmarket brand Sweaty Betty
Yoga pants priced between HK$149 and HK$980 were examined by the watchdog. Photo: Nora Tam