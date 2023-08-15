Yoga pants priced between HK$149 and HK$980 were examined by the watchdog. Photo: Nora Tam
Pricey yoga pants not worth it? Hong Kong watchdog finds no link between cost and quality after testing Lululemon, Uniqlo and more

  • Some expensive yoga pants show noticeable reduction in stretchiness and slow evaporation rate, consumer watchdog says after testing 20 brands
  • Council finds HK$249 H&M leggings had same score as HK$980 pair from upmarket brand Sweaty Betty

Ambrose Li
Updated: 2:51pm, 15 Aug, 2023

