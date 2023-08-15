On subsequent visits for treatment until January this year, staff repeatedly persuaded her husband, whose dementia has affected his comprehension capacity, to buy more pain relief packages for a total cost of HK$1.07 million.

The wife of the dementia patient told the council her husband was troubled by knee pain from an injury and bought a 60-treatment package from an unnamed centre in June last year for HK$52,800.

The man’s case was among 101 complaints the Consumer Council received involving high-pressure sales tactics for pain relief treatments over the past three years. The number of incidents has been on the rise, increasing from five complaints in 2020 to 32 in 2022 and 38 in the first seven months this year.

A man with early onset dementia was pressured into buying HK$1 million worth of pain relief treatments through hard-sell tactics, according to Hong Kong’s consumer watchdog, which reported a surge of similar complaints this year.

When his wife found out about the prepaid packages, she realised it was impossible to use them all up before their expiry dates and filed a complaint with the council. After the council intervened, the couple received a HK$350,000 refund.

“The complaints are generally about poor results, unscrutinised sales tactics … and exorbitant prepaid packages,” Professor Nora Tam Fung-yee, the council’s research and testing committee chairwoman, said on Tuesday.

The council said complainants’ exposure on average was HK$60,000 worth of treatment packages.

Tam warned about treatments that claimed to eradicate pain, saying that some were unsupported by scientific evidence and could cause delays in recovery and harm one’s health in the long run.

Council chief executive Gilly Wong Fung-han said consumers had to be prudent and first identify what was wrong with them.

“What is your ailment? Who will be conducting the treatment? How will it be charged?” she said.

Without naming any companies, the watchdog revealed that one complainant shelled out HK$317,000 in four months for more than 200 treatment sessions after a hard sell by staff during each visit.

The patient “experienced extreme duress” from the high-pressure sales tactics and sought help from the council. After the council’s efforts, HK$90,000 was refunded.

The council warned that if treatments were carried out by staff who claimed to be registered professionals but were not, it could constitute a criminal offence. It urged consumers to take time to verify who would be conducting the treatment.

“I’d recommend consulting a doctor if you’re experiencing pain,” Tam said, adding that it was often difficult to cure chronic pain entirely.

“If there are treatments that claim to eradicate pain, consumers have to consider very carefully [before committing to them].”

Consumers should also avoid buying in bulk and choose service providers that offer a charge-per-session option to allow for flexibility depending on their needs. They should also check whether a refund policy is available before committing.