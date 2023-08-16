Royal Caribbean International’s Spectrum of the Seas docks at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal on August 4. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong prepares for arrival of 4,500 passengers aboard Spectrum of the Seas, authorities vow transport chaos will be averted
- Tourism officials and terminal operators planning measures to ensure passengers can easily reach sightseeing destinations, Deputy Chief Secretary Warner Cheuk says
- Passengers will disembark in batches, while two special bus routes will operate on Saturday and cabbies will receive better updates about demand, authorities explain
