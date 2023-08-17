Hong Kong’s construction industry is looking to import almost 4,000 workers in the first round of a government scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s construction industry is looking to import almost 4,000 workers in the first round of a government scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong workers and labour rights
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong’s construction sector seeks to bring in 3,910 workers under labour import scheme to offset shortfall

  • Number of construction workers accounts for nearly one-third of 12,000 spaces available under city’s import scheme to tackle labour shortage
  • Development Bureau says applications to be processed sequentially, with vetting procedures expected to wrap up by end of September

Emily Hung
Emily Hung

Updated: 12:21am, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s construction industry is looking to import almost 4,000 workers in the first round of a government scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s construction industry is looking to import almost 4,000 workers in the first round of a government scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE