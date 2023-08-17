Hong Kong’s construction industry is looking to import almost 4,000 workers in the first round of a government scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s construction sector seeks to bring in 3,910 workers under labour import scheme to offset shortfall
- Number of construction workers accounts for nearly one-third of 12,000 spaces available under city’s import scheme to tackle labour shortage
- Development Bureau says applications to be processed sequentially, with vetting procedures expected to wrap up by end of September
Hong Kong’s construction industry is looking to import almost 4,000 workers in the first round of a government scheme. Photo: Sam Tsang