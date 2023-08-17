Visitors on the opening day of the fair covet cans of abalone up for grabs in a contest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Visitors on the opening day of the fair covet cans of abalone up for grabs in a contest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Hong Kong Food Expo 2023: post-Covid return of food-tasting draws more than 1,000 hungry fans who throng opening

  • Vendors upbeat on sales, with lifting of pandemic measures and new MTR station expected to draw crowds
  • Highlights include scavenger hunt for abalone, as victorious group of three walks away with 500 cans

Lo Hoi-ying
Lo Hoi-ying

Updated: 12:24pm, 17 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors on the opening day of the fair covet cans of abalone up for grabs in a contest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Visitors on the opening day of the fair covet cans of abalone up for grabs in a contest. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE