Visitors on the opening day of the fair covet cans of abalone up for grabs in a contest. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong Food Expo 2023: post-Covid return of food-tasting draws more than 1,000 hungry fans who throng opening
- Vendors upbeat on sales, with lifting of pandemic measures and new MTR station expected to draw crowds
- Highlights include scavenger hunt for abalone, as victorious group of three walks away with 500 cans
