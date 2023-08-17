The figure has been on a downward trend since 5.4 per cent was recorded in the three months ending in April last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong economy
Hong Kong’s jobless rate drops to 2.8 per cent, as labour minister predicts further improvement in employment market

  • Provisional figures show rolling total fell by 0.1 percentage points from the April to June period
  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says economic recovery will lead to further employment market improvements in coming months

Ng Kang-chung
Updated: 5:12pm, 17 Aug, 2023

