Tourism minister Kevin Yeung has said logistics have been largely “smooth” in the morning. Photo: Edmond So
Smooth Hong Kong arrival for cruise ship as passengers use new transport set-up; tourism chief expects terminal operators to share costs

  • Spectrum of the Seas docks at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal at 7am, with additional bus routes and line of taxis awaiting visitors eager to discover the city
  • Ship returns two weeks after its first docking in nearly two years sparked fiasco, as passengers overloaded facility’s transport arrangements

Fiona Chow

Updated: 1:28pm, 19 Aug, 2023

