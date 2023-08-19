Tourism minister Kevin Yeung has said logistics have been largely “smooth” in the morning. Photo: Edmond So
Smooth Hong Kong arrival for cruise ship as passengers use new transport set-up; tourism chief expects terminal operators to share costs
- Spectrum of the Seas docks at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal at 7am, with additional bus routes and line of taxis awaiting visitors eager to discover the city
- Ship returns two weeks after its first docking in nearly two years sparked fiasco, as passengers overloaded facility’s transport arrangements
