Questions have been raised over a plan to improve the cultural district’s finances. Photo: Sam Tsang
Questions have been raised over a plan to improve the cultural district’s finances. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong culture
Hong Kong /  Hong Kong economy

Explainer |
How has Hong Kong’s West Kowloon arts hub landed in financial woes? The big picture behind price cuts, real estate rejigs and a 2025 deadline

  • West Kowloon Cultural District Authority has sounded the alarm over finances, as it expects original HK$21.6 billion government fund to run out in March 2025
  • Authority has submitted a plan to bolster finances that sources have hinted involves selling residential flats at the site, instead of renting

Ezra Cheung and Kahon Chan

Updated: 3:46pm, 19 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP