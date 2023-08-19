Hong Kong took decades to plan and build its arts hub, envisioned as a regional cultural jewel perched on the Kowloon side of Victoria Harbour. But barely one year after the last of the main attractions, the Palace Museum, opened its doors, the ambitious project is struggling financially . Henry Tang Ying-yen, chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority, said this week the hub could be forced to stop staging events at its two museums and theatre when the HK$21.6 billion (US$2.8 billion) government seed fund was expected to run out in March 2025. Here, the Post unpacks the controversy and explains how the megaproject has spiralled into crisis. 1. What does it mean if the hub runs out of cash by 2025? Tang cautioned that performances and exhibitions “would not be able to go ahead” in 2025 at the cultural district’s three landmark venues – the M+ contemporary art museum, the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Xiqu Centre – if no new revenue sources were found. Management had “significantly slashed” costs and any more cuts would be like “lifeblood flowing out like a stream”, he said. A check by the Post on Friday showed the three venues were offering about 20 performances and exhibitions, including a gallery display of works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama and an exhibition about Song Huai-kuei, a Chinese fashion icon in the 1980s and 1990s. The authority’s CEO Betty Fung Ching Suk-yee also told the Post recently that following a series of austerity measures, the hub’s deficit in 2022-23 was cut by a third to HK$718 million, down from a previous estimate of HK$1.07 billion. ‘Jumping on one leg’: Hong Kong’s West Kowloon arts hub CEO describes money woes 2. Has the government pumped cash into the arts hub? In 2008, the government granted the authority an endowment of HK$21.6 billion, but less than a decade later, the arts hub operator was already reporting financial difficulties. The government responded in January 2017 with an “enhanced financial arrangement”. While there were no direct funds offered, the authority was granted development rights for hotels, offices and housing spanning 366,620 square metres (3.9 million square feet) of gross floor area. By setting up income-sharing arrangements with private developers under a build, operate and transfer model for commercial and residential projects, the government said the body could have a steady source of recurrent income. The 2017 arrangement requires the authority to retain complete ownership of the commercial space, including flats that account for 20 per cent of the floor area. But according to sources, the managing body is now seeking to change the restrictions. 3. What is being proposed? While the authority has yet to publicise details of its financing plans submitted to the government, two sources close to the body hinted that selling residential flats was being considered. One source said the proceeds would be “reinvested” to generate long-term investment income. But a veteran property developer expressed concerns over the idea, saying it would affect the investment plans of developers that already had projects nearby. “Developers are interested for sure in any new land plots available in the market,” said the developer, who requested anonymity. “But the government used to say West Kowloon was not for sale but only for rental. Nearby properties might be affected.” The revenue from flat sales might not be promising given Hong Kong’s weakened property market. Questions raised over financial appeal of Hong Kong arts hub’s land use proposal The adjacent residential area above Kowloon station is one of the city’s most expensive housing complexes. Academics also poured cold water on the plan, noting that one-off proceeds from selling assets would not address the authority's core challenge of financial sustainability. The authority could choose to raise money through a bond issuance, according to Billy Mak Sui-choi, an economist at Baptist University. But the government might have to guarantee the bond, which goes against the self-reliance Tang has pledged for the hub. Lawmaker Andrew Lam Siu-lo agreed issuing bonds would not provide a long-term solution to the hub's financial woes. 4. Why is the cultural district in such dire fiscal health? The hub opened the M+, a contemporary visual arts museum, and the Palace Museum during the Covid-19 pandemic. The pair have yet to become financially self-sufficient despite their cost recovery rate reaching about 40 per cent, among the highest for museums around the world, according to the authority. The rate refers to how much an institution contributes to its operating cost. Last month, the Palace Museum announced it would raise admission prices from September 27 in the hopes of improving its finances. The M+ cut ticket prices by a quarter from July 29 in a promotion that will run until September 30 to target visitors over the summer. The Palace Museum was unexpectedly added to the district in 2015 when then-chief executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor bypassed public consultation and arranged for Hong Kong Jockey Club to fund its construction. The move left the authority with additional expenses not included in the district’s original endowment. Income from offices and hotels built by developers was meant to cover the operating expenses of the M+ and other arts facilities, but a tender for a package of commercial components at the site coincided with the pandemic and a weakened property market, leaving developers with a diminished appetite for investment. The authority had to extend the operating period of the build, operate and transfer model of the commercial project to 48 years in an effort to attract more interest. Sun Hung Kai Properties won the tender in November last year after a second round of bidding. Hong Kong’s West Kowloon arts hub submits plan to shake up finances Economist Mak said constructing commercial spaces was an expensive capital investment that involved long payback periods. Rental properties – especially retail spaces – also tend to have lower returns in the first decade. The pandemic had also unexpectedly triggered a rise in construction costs and prevented tourists from spending at the arts hub before borders reopened, he added. Mak pointed to the district’s original ambitions in understanding whether the government should step in to cover more costs. “What exactly are we trying to achieve with West Kowloon? Isn’t it to attract more tourists to visit and spend, and to strengthen Hong Kong’s image as an international city?”