A transitional housing project under construction in Hong Kong’s Wong Tai Sin. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hongkongers moving into transitional housing to get one-off special allowance of up to HK$11,550, with highest amount for those in New Territories
- Sums based on ‘challenges’ faced in different locations, with occupancy rate higher for those in urban areas
- Families moving into transitional housing on or after June 16 eligible for handouts from HK$1,800
