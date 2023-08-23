Hong Kong’s Paul Chan brushes aside concerns of public funding drain by Lantau Tomorrow, Northern Metropolis megaprojects
- Hong Kong’s finance chief describes mega-reclamation projects in northern New Territories, waters off Lantau Island as key to economic growth, housing supply boost
- ‘The government’s determination to increase land supply will not waver because of short-term market fluctuations,’ Chan adds
“[The two projects] are entirely financially viable,” Chan said. “The government’s determination to increase land supply will not waver because of short-term market fluctuations.”
Appearing at an economic forum jointly organised by the Our HK Foundation and the Development Bureau, the minister said many business corporations and financial institutions had expressed confidence in the schemes, even amid the recent period of high interest rates and a weak property market.
Clear up financial doubts about Lantau mega project, Hong Kong officials urged
Chan on Wednesday said the government was very confident both projects could attract investors and cited a planning report that outlined measures to come up with 7,300 hectares of land between 2019 and 2048.
At the same event, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho addressed calls for authorities to halt the Lantau Tomorrow scheme amid a weak economy and property market.
Linn argued it would take at least five years for the first batch of reclaimed land to become available.
“The first batch of reclaimed land will be available in 2028 in Kau Yi Chau,” she said. “If we put a halt on the project now, and when the economy recovers and when we need the land for economic development, will the world wait for us to generate land?”
Meanwhile, Chan said authorities were looking at funding the megaprojects through options such as bond issuance, a build-operate-transfer model, as well as rail and property development.
Hong Kong proposes streamlining immigration at Northern Metropolis checkpoint
The Development Bureau on Sunday released a public engagement report on the artificial islands plan that highlighted public concerns over the scheme’s potential strain on government coffers, despite 60 per cent of 7,800 respondents supporting the project.
Greenpeace Hong Kong had also accused authorities of “misleading the public” about prevailing attitudes surrounding the project.
The environmental group said a survey it commissioned in March found that only one-third of residents had confidence in the economic benefits of the envisioned business district.