Appearing at an economic forum jointly organised by the Our HK Foundation and the Development Bureau, the minister said many business corporations and financial institutions had expressed confidence in the schemes, even amid the recent period of high interest rates and a weak property market.

“[The two projects] are entirely financially viable,” Chan said. “The government’s determination to increase land supply will not waver because of short-term market fluctuations.”

The Northern Metropolis megaproject aims to develop a new innovation and technology hub along the border with mainland China in the northern New Territories, creating housing for 2.5 million and 650,000 job opportunities. Projected development costs have yet to be revealed.

Chan on Wednesday said the government was very confident both projects could attract investors and cited a planning report that outlined measures to come up with 7,300 hectares of land between 2019 and 2048.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan stops for a selfie with an attendee at an economic forum held on Wednesday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

The minister stressed that developing land was essential to boosting Hong Kong’s economic prospects and resolving its long-standing housing shortage , adding that the city needed to “plan exceptionally in advance” to build up land reserves by simultaneously working on both megaprojects.

At the same event, Secretary for Development Bernadette Linn Hon-ho addressed calls for authorities to halt the Lantau Tomorrow scheme amid a weak economy and property market.

Linn argued it would take at least five years for the first batch of reclaimed land to become available.

“The first batch of reclaimed land will be available in 2028 in Kau Yi Chau,” she said. “If we put a halt on the project now, and when the economy recovers and when we need the land for economic development, will the world wait for us to generate land?”

Meanwhile, Chan said authorities were looking at funding the megaprojects through options such as bond issuance, a build-operate-transfer model, as well as rail and property development.

The Development Bureau on Sunday released a public engagement report on the artificial islands plan that highlighted public concerns over the scheme’s potential strain on government coffers, despite 60 per cent of 7,800 respondents supporting the project.

Greenpeace Hong Kong had also accused authorities of “misleading the public” about prevailing attitudes surrounding the project.

The environmental group said a survey it commissioned in March found that only one-third of residents had confidence in the economic benefits of the envisioned business district.