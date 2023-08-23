Losses at Hong Kong’s TVB widen to HK$406.7 million in first half of the year, as revenue from e-commerce drops amid post-pandemic slowdown
- First-half losses at TVB increase by 81 per cent compared with same period in 2022
- Company has posted losses for five consecutive years, hitting record deficit of HK$807 million in 2022
Losses at Hong Kong’s biggest free-to-air broadcaster widened to HK$406.7 million (US$51.89 million) in the first half of the year, as revenue from its e-commerce business plummeted amid a post-pandemic slowdown.
Hong Kong’s TVB to cut 5 per cent of staff, shave costs to save HK$260 million
E-commerce revenue dropped by 41 per cent to HK$271 million in the first half of the year, the broadcaster said, citing reduced demand for pandemic-related goods as local consumers returned to previous shopping habits.
Despite broadcasting revenue growing by 5 per cent to HK$628 million, cash from mainland China operations declined 22 per cent to HK$313 million because of rescheduling of co-productions and certain dramas towards the second half of 2023.
But TVB said it expected a strong recovery in mainland operations in the second half of the year as many co-productions and dramas were set to be produced or aired across the border under a deal signed with Youku and Tencent Video.
The broadcaster said it had cut 6.5 per cent of its headcount since March, or 255 employees, which left it with 3,599 full-time staff. Costs will continue to be slashed in the second half of the year to reduce operating expenses, according to the company.
Cable TV ending Hong Kong pay-TV service casts shadow over sector future: analysts
TVB recently managed to raise HK$856 million in funding by entering into a HK$700 million loan arrangement with CMC Inc and Young Lion Holdings, its major shareholder.
A HK$156 million convertible bond agreement with Cardy Oval, a company controlled by Hong Kong property investor Goodwin Gaw, injected further cash. The bond can be converted to a predetermined number of shares in TVB.
Both deals provided substantial additional resources and liquidity for future operations and growth, the company said.
Hong Kong’s biggest free-to-air broadcaster TVB posts record HK$807 million loss
The latest losses added to recent bad news in the media sector. Last week, Chinese-language newspaper Sky Post, published and owned by Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings, said it would stop its print edition on September 16 after 12 years of operation amid a competitive market.
U Magazine, a publication under the same parent company, also said last week that its final print edition would roll off the press on August 31. The magazine, established in 2005, said the decision was in response to market changes and the group’s overall digital transformation strategy.