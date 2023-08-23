E-commerce revenue dropped by 41 per cent to HK$271 million in the first half of the year, the broadcaster said, citing reduced demand for pandemic-related goods as local consumers returned to previous shopping habits.

Losses at Hong Kong’s biggest free-to-air broadcaster widened to HK$406.7 million (US$51.89 million) in the first half of the year, as revenue from its e-commerce business plummeted amid a post-pandemic slowdown.

Despite broadcasting revenue growing by 5 per cent to HK$628 million, cash from mainland China operations declined 22 per cent to HK$313 million because of rescheduling of co-productions and certain dramas towards the second half of 2023.

But TVB said it expected a strong recovery in mainland operations in the second half of the year as many co-productions and dramas were set to be produced or aired across the border under a deal signed with Youku and Tencent Video.

The broadcaster said it had cut 6.5 per cent of its headcount since March, or 255 employees, which left it with 3,599 full-time staff. Costs will continue to be slashed in the second half of the year to reduce operating expenses, according to the company.

TVB recently managed to raise HK$856 million in funding by entering into a HK$700 million loan arrangement with CMC Inc and Young Lion Holdings, its major shareholder.

A HK$156 million convertible bond agreement with Cardy Oval, a company controlled by Hong Kong property investor Goodwin Gaw, injected further cash. The bond can be converted to a predetermined number of shares in TVB.

Both deals provided substantial additional resources and liquidity for future operations and growth, the company said.

TVB has struggled with plummeting viewers and advertising revenues, with the pandemic adding to problems caused by the 2019 anti-government protests , when some internet users called for a boycott over what they called a pro-Beijing bias in its news coverage.

The latest losses added to recent bad news in the media sector. Last week, Chinese-language newspaper Sky Post, published and owned by Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings, said it would stop its print edition on September 16 after 12 years of operation amid a competitive market.

U Magazine, a publication under the same parent company, also said last week that its final print edition would roll off the press on August 31. The magazine, established in 2005, said the decision was in response to market changes and the group’s overall digital transformation strategy.