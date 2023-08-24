Hong Kong economic woes continue as exports fall 15th month in a row with a 9% decline
- Trade with mainland China, the United States and Europe all stay on downward trend
- The value of goods sold abroad drops to HK$345.2 billion in July, a trade deficit of HK$30 billion for the month
Hong Kong exports stayed on a downward trend for the 15th month in a row with a fall of more than 9 per cent year on year in July as the contraction in trade with mainland China, the United States and Europe continued.
The value of goods sold abroad dropped to HK$345.2 billion (US$44 billion) in July and imports were down 7.9 per cent to HK$375.1 billion, a trade deficit of HK$30 billion for the month, the Census and Statistics Department revealed on Thursday.
The last time Hong Kong saw a 15-month contraction in exports was in 2015-16.
Weak overseas demand weighed on the city’s economic recovery that recently forced the government to narrow its full-year gross domestic product forecast by 1 percentage point to 4-5 per cent in 2023 from the previous 3.5-5.5 per cent.
A government spokesman said the city’s exports to mainland China, the US and EU all declined and those to major Asian markets also went down in varying degrees.
“Looking ahead, the difficult external environment will continue to weigh on Hong Kong’s exports performance in the near term. The government will monitor the situation closely,” he added.
Exports slumped by 14.6 per cent in the first seven months of the year and imports also decreased, down 12.5 per cent.
Exports to mainland China, the city’s largest trade partner, were down 15.2 per cent year on year in July.
The fall in non-Asian markets was led by Germany, down by 22.5 per cent, followed by the US, which saw a fall of 5.8 per cent.
Asian markets, such as the Philippines, Malaysia, South Korea, China and Japan, also recorded a fall in exports from the city of between 15.2 per cent and 29.6 per cent year on year.
Office and automatic data processing machines, major export products, logged the largest fall – 19 per cent in July compared with the same month last year.