Hong Kong exports stayed on a downward trend for the 15th month in a row with a fall of more than 9 per cent year on year in July as the contraction in trade with mainland China, the United States and Europe continued.

The value of goods sold abroad dropped to HK$345.2 billion (US$44 billion) in July and imports were down 7.9 per cent to HK$375.1 billion, a trade deficit of HK$30 billion for the month, the Census and Statistics Department revealed on Thursday.

The last time Hong Kong saw a 15-month contraction in exports was in 2015-16.

Weak overseas demand weighed on the city’s economic recovery that recently forced the government to narrow its full-year gross domestic product forecast by 1 percentage point to 4-5 per cent in 2023 from the previous 3.5-5.5 per cent.

A government spokesman said the city’s exports to mainland China, the US and EU all declined and those to major Asian markets also went down in varying degrees.