“That is why I propose issuing infrastructure bonds to manage the cash flow problem in the next few years, when capital works expenditures are high and land premium is low, because of the current weak property market and the newly formed land from the reclamation project will not be available for sale until later.”

“In the short term, there will be pressure on the government’s fiscal account and its fiscal reserve,” said Liu Pak-wai, an emeritus economics professor at Chinese University.

Authorities would have to issue more bonds to make up for the potential drop in income from land sales, a primary source of funding for major government construction projects, they said.

Hong Kong economists have called for a rethink of funding strategies for major public infrastructure projects, warning developers’ frosty reception to government land sales could see authorities struggle to reach their target income of HK$85 billion (US$10.8 billion) for the current financial year.

But developers’ lukewarm response to government pitches for other spots has led to a series of failed land tenders, including plans for a site in Tsuen Wan that was called off earlier this month.

Only one of 18 land parcels slated for sale during the 2023-24 financial year has been sold so far. The plot comprises 2,260 square metres of residential space in Kennedy Town that was tendered for HK$1.7 billion.

Advertisement

Alongside revenue generated from land exchange and lease modifications, the total land premium stood at about HK$3.4 billion in the first five months of 2022-23, only 4 per cent of the HK$85 billion estimated under the current budget.

Land sales account for the largest proportion of income for the Capital Works Reserve Fund, which helps to cover the cost of developing public infrastructure.

Government figures show such revenue accounted for 78 per cent, or HK$143 billion, of the fund’s income for 2022-23. The proportion stood at 77 per cent, or HK$88.7 billion, in 2021-22.

Green bonds, which fund projects that support the city’s transition to a carbon-neutral economy, only accounted for 16 per cent of the fund’s income for 2021-22.

Economist Liu suggested that bonds issued to finance infrastructure projects could be sold as green ones to some favourable institutional investors, if such works satisfied criteria such as low carbon emissions. Such bonds could also be issued at a slightly higher price, he added.

Advertisement

A check by the Post found the Capital Works Reserve Fund had recorded a deficit of HK$46 billion as recently as 2020-21, when land premiums dipped to 16 per cent from the usual level of one-third of the government’s total general revenue.

The overall financial health of the fund has proven more consistent as it has never gone into the red over the past decade and stood at HK$193.8 billion in 2021-22.

Advertisement

But the government is eyeing a price tag of HK$580 billion for its controversial reclamation project off Lantau Island, while an estimate has yet to be announced for the Northern Metropolis scheme to create an innovation and technology hub along the border with mainland China.

Liu also proposed issuing infrastructure bonds to manage cash flow over the next few years as land was being reclaimed, pointing to the currently weak property market.

Advertisement

But he stressed that land premiums remained a reliable source of funding for developing public infrastructure in the long term, despite the recent ups and downs.

“The current shortfall in land premium is likely cyclical,” Liu said. “Land premium has fluctuated widely before, for example, during the Asian financial crisis and Sars [severe acute respiratory syndrome] when the property market was depressed.”

The economist said bonds issued by the government had proved attractive to investors noting the recent tranche of silver bonds was oversubscribed.

Advertisement

“There are too few risk-free quasi-sovereign Hong Kong dollar bonds available and they are in demand,” he said.

In 2020, the 8.7 times and 10.7 times oversubscription rate for the two tranches enabled the Airport Authority to price the bonds at 2.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent to fund construction of its third runway.

Hong Kong has set its sights on building an innovation and technology hub in the northern New Territories. Photo: May Tse

Hong Kong Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po in May floated the possibility of issuing retail bonds to help fund the Lantau Tomorrow megaproject.

Economist Andy Kwan Cheuk-chiu, director of the ACE Centre﻿ for Business and Economic Research, said the rate must be attractive to entice investors regardless of whether the bonds covered just the two megaprojects or were more general infrastructure bonds.

“The interest rate has to be high enough to lure investors,” he said. “Even risk-free American government bonds have an interest rate of 4.5 per cent. In Hong Kong, it might take more – such as 6 or 7 per cent – to attract investors.”

Kwan noted that short-term bond yields would be better for ones with high interest rates, as it would reduce the financial burden on the government.

But while he agreed authorities could turn to issuing more bonds to fund infrastructure works, he cautioned that the cost of bond issuance should be taken into consideration.

Kwan also described land sales as an unreliable source of income, noting it could offer strong returns amid a sturdy economy but drop abruptly if developers stopped bidding.

Authorities could turn to other sources of funding, such as collaborating with the private sector under a build, operate and transfer model, which would shift the construction cost off the government’s shoulders, he said.

Under the model, developers are awarded the chance to build and operate the site, reaping the larger share of the initial profits for an agreed period of time before the property returns to government hands.

Meanwhile, surveyor Alnwick Chan Chi-hing said the government was unlikely to meet its land premium estimate of HK$85 billion, a view that Liu echoed.

“The government has said multiple times that it would not reduce the supply of land because of market downturns,” said Chan, who is also managing director of real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

“The government will have to see whether the tenders they receive are reasonable and in line with the market price, which may differ significantly from estimations.”