Making any public statements about changing Hong Kong’s stock transactions fees at this time could affect prices and be interpreted as intervening in the market, the source added.

But the insider stopped short of confirming whether the expert group would look into reducing the costs of trading following Beijing’s sudden decision to halve stamp duty for the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses.

A task force Hong Kong plans to establish to boost turnover of its sluggish stock market will consist of government officials and financial heavyweights, with details revealed possibly as soon as Tuesday, the Post has learned.

Hong Kong imposes stamp duty of 0.13 per cent of the value of a stock transaction, up from 0.1 per cent in 2021

On Sunday, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu revealed his administration would create the task force to boost the bourse’s liquidity as part of its efforts to cement the city’s position as a leading financial hub.

The Financial Secretary’s Office said the group would study factors affecting market liquidity before coming up with recommendations for Lee.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index jumped 610 points on Monday to hit a nearly two-week high before ending at 18,130, up 174.36 or 0.97 per cent, with turnover reaching HK$101 billion.

Mainland China’s bourses also performed well, with Shenzhen’s jumping 102 points, or 1 per cent, to 10,233, while Shanghai’s rose 34 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 3,098, for a combined turnover of 1.13 trillion yuan.

Stamp duty on mainland stock transactions was halved to 0.05 per cent on Monday, the first change since 2008, and a move the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration said aimed to “invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence”.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said it would lower margin requirements to 80 per cent from 100 per cent after the close of trading on September 8.