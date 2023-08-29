The department did not mention a quota for each industry. The Post has reached out to the authority for more details.

The Labour Department on Monday said employers hoping to hire imported workers were required to carry out a four-week local recruitment drive before the authority and the Labour Advisory Board would review their application, which could take up to three months to process.

Starting next Monday, employers can apply to bring in unskilled or low-skilled workers in 26 job categories in industries such as travel, hotel and wholesale under the eased measures endorsed by the city’s top decision-making body in June to address a labour shortage.

Hong Kong’s recently relaxed labour import scheme, now encompassing waiters and junior chefs, might only benefit medium and large businesses, a leading catering industry representative warned on Tuesday.

Under the Enhanced Supplementary Labour Scheme, imported workers must be paid a salary that is no less than the median monthly wage for the relevant job in the city. Employers are also required to provide workers with accommodation and medical insurance.

Leung Chun-wah, chairman of the Association for Hong Kong Catering Services Management, said medium and large businesses would definitely apply for the scheme as they were in need of more workers.

“But small companies will not be able to bear the cost of housing and free medical care for the imported workers, so they will be inclined to recruit locally,” he said.

Leung warned that the catering industry needed an extra 30,000 to 60,000 workers to plug a dire shortage, adding that he expected the scheme to bring in 10,000 employees to the sector for positions such as cashiers, waiters and junior cooks.

“It’s exciting news for the waiters. We expect to first alleviate the shortage of frontline workers at restaurants and plan to hire more for the back office,” he said.

But he expressed uncertainty over whether the changes to the import scheme would fully address the labour crunch, saying the department had not released the details of the quota system yet.

He added that the application procedure was “complicated” and employers had to be mindful of extra costs.

The scheme requires employers to pay a HK$400 (US$50) levy for each recruit every month during the employment period.

The workers are signed under a maximum two-year contract which is non-renewable, according to the department.

It added that in-person inspections of employers’ premises would be replaced with document checks and other verification modes, such as phone calls and letters, when vetting the applications.

The city’s working population declined by 6 per cent to 3.46 million in 2022 from 3.68 million in 2018. The number of low-skilled workers also fell by 160,000 over the same period.

Authorities earlier this month completed the first round of applications for a scheme to import 20,000 workers to address a labour shortage in the construction, aviation and transport sectors.

The Enhanced Supplementary Labour Scheme allows for the following 26 job categories: sales representative, sales assistant, waiter/waitress, receptionist, cashier, junior cook, food processing worker, clerical worker, teller, computer/key punch operator, telephone operator, linen attendant, washer, presser, hair stylist, warehouse keeper, cutter, cutting room operative, inspection operative, delivery worker, driver, demolition worker, mason, spray paint worker, drain layer and leakage worker.