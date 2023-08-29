The task force would holistically review key internal and external factors affecting market liquidity, including the listing regime, market structure and trading mechanism, the government said.

Chan said the group would look at ways to improve liquidity in the bourse in a bid to strengthen the competitiveness of Hong Kong.

Confirming the Post’s earlier report on the panel, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Tuesday stopped short of announcing a widely speculated move that he would slash the stamp duty on stock trading, following on the heels of mainland China’s decision to do so on Monday. Securities regulatory veteran Carlson Tong Ka-shing will head the task force.

Hong Kong has set up a 13-member task force to undertake a comprehensive review of the stock market’s liquidity, including scrutinising the listing regime, market structure and trading mechanism to boost the city’s global financial centre status, the finance chief has revealed.

It will put forward specific recommendations to the chief executive on matters such as strengthening the competitiveness and sustainable development of the stock market, and promoting it to issuers and investors in strategic markets.

“In the face of the impact brought by geopolitics and the external economic environment, we need to stay close to market changes and needs, and seek to strengthen Hong Kong’s competitiveness and speed up our development through strategic and forward-looking planning as well as taking forward measures in the short, medium and long term,” Chan said.

“The task force comprises industry leaders, professionals, representatives from financial regulators and market participants. I look forward to their joint efforts and wise counsel to the government for developing a more vibrant, competitive and dynamic capital market for Hong Kong.”

Task force head Tong is a former chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission and current independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.

Eight other non-official members will join four officials on the panel, which will convene its first meeting shortly. They include Vincent Chui, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, Ding Chen, chief executive officer of CSOP Asset Management, and former HSBC CEO Anita Fung Yuen-mei.

The others are former Citigroup Global Markets Asia banker Charles Lam Wing-chung, financial sector lawmaker Robert Lee Wai-wang, Hang Seng Indexes Company CEO Anita Mo Yuen-man, Huatai Financial Holdings CEO Levin Wang Lei and Hong Kong Investment Funds Association CEO Sally Wong Chi-ming.

Sources familiar with the matter said lowering stamp duty on stock transactions would be one of the measures up for discussion.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu revealed on Sunday his administration would create the task force to improve liquidity in the stock market as part of efforts to cement the city’s position as a leading financial hub.

The Hang Seng Index has declined by about 9 per cent this year, and average daily turnover shrank 16 per cent to HK$115.5 billion (US$14.7 billion) in the first half, year on year.

Stamp duty on mainland stock transactions was halved to 0.05 per cent on Monday, the first change since 2008, and a move the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration said aimed to “invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence”.

Securities listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange are subject to stamp duty for all share transactions at a rate of 0.13 per cent of the value of the trade for both the buyer and the seller, up from 0.1 per cent in 2021.

But past experiences show a reduction of stamp duty may not necessarily stimulate market turnover. The government reduced the rate of stamp duty three times between 1998 and 2001, but the average daily turnover on the stock market dropped from HK$14.3 billion in 1997 to HK$6 billion in 2002, official statistics show.

The government, based on the actual revenue of stamp duty in 2022-23, has estimated that a reduction of the rate to 0.1 per cent or 0 per cent would cut government revenue by HK$12.3 billion and HK$53.1 billion respectively, accounting for about 2 per cent or 9 per cent of the overall revenue in that year.

The estimates were provided by Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu in a reply to lawmakers last month.

Authorities have been facing difficulties in generating revenue from land sales, as only one of 18 land parcels slated for sale during the 2023-24 financial year has been sold to date. The plot comprises 2,260 square metres of residential space in Kennedy Town that was tendered for HK$1.7 billion.

The government received a total of about HK$3.4 billion in land premium, which includes revenue generated from land exchange and lease modifications, in the first five months of 2023-24. The figure represents only 4 per cent of the HK$85 billion targeted for the current financial year.

Land sales account for the largest proportion of income for the Capital Works Reserve Fund, which helps to cover the cost of developing public infrastructure.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 353 points or 1.95 per cent on Tuesday to 18,484, with turnover reaching HK$101.4 billion.