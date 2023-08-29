The blueprint outlined 30 measures, covering areas such as positioning, overall layout and infrastructure plans for the Shenzhen IT Park, as well as collaboration with Hong Kong to promote international investment and high quality development in the bay area.

The loop is one of the four pillars of cross-border cooperation in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), an economic powerhouse made up of Hong Kong, Macau and nine cities in Guangdong with a combined population of 86 million.

Lee also welcomed the State Council’s promotion of the development blueprint for the Shenzhen IT Park project in Hetao earlier in the day.

John Lee Ka-chiu on Tuesday also promised to work to integrate the city’s innovation and technology ecosystem with national development plans in a bid to further cement Hong Kong’s role as a bridge between the mainland and the rest of the world.

Hong Kong’s leader has pledged to promote a better flow of innovation ideas between the city and Shenzhen in mainland China to ensure development by the mid 2030s of a border cluster of top laboratories and research institutes.

The development plan said a collaboration blueprint between the two places should be in place by 2025, with the aim of attracting world-class talent.

Border clearance should also be made more efficient through improved transport connections, boosted by the redevelopment of the Huanggang checkpoint in Shenzhen, at present the Lok Ma Chau control point in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

Hong Kong officials have said that a co-location arrangement, similar to the one at the Shenzhen Bay control point, will be in place to make border crossings easier at the redeveloped Huanggang checkpoint.

The blueprint said the IT park should be fully developed by 2035 into a leading hub for science and innovation.

The plan also designated the Chinese state planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, to lead and check the progress of the development.

It also asked for closer coordination among a variety of government departments to iron out potential problems that could crop up during the development of the zone.

Shenzhen is tasked with implementation of the plans and the Guangdong provincial government will offer support to make the park a “foremost position and test platform of the deepening of reform and widening of opening up in the province”.

Advertisement

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Cooperation Zone, made up of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen IT Park and the Shenzhen IT Zone, is seen as a major driver for the development of an international innovation and technology hub in the bay area.

The cooperation zone is on both sides of the Shenzhen River, with 300 hectares (741 acres) on the mainland side and 87 hectares in Hong Kong.

Advertisement

“The promulgation of the [development plan] injects new momentum into and sets a new stage for the collaboration on [IT] development by the two places,” Lee said.

“[Hong Kong] will continue to work with Shenzhen … and will strive to implement measures to promote a cross-boundary flow of various innovation elements.”

Lee said the Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen branch, in the cooperation zone, had already started operation in stages.

Advertisement

Completion of the first group of three buildings in the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park, in the Lok Ma Chau Loop area, is scheduled in phases from the end of next year.

Lee said good use of investment promotion and market forces would accelerate the construction of high-quality research and industrial centres.

Advertisement

Victor Kwok Hoi-kit, an assistant research director at the policy think tank Our Hong Kong Foundation, said: “The development plan symbolises a key partnership materialising between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, with concrete targets by 2025 and 2035.”

He added Hong Kong had an advantage over Shenzhen in research capacity.

“Our five world top-100 universities provide unmatched research capabilities that could greatly accelerate technological development, given the right policies to ease the flow of people, capital, and intellectual property,” Kwok said.

“Hong Kong can leverage the Hetao Cooperation Zone to develop our strategic innovation and technology industries … especially for biotechnology and to accelerate downstream commercialisation,” he explained.

Kwok said Hetao could become a test zone for the relaxation of controls on the flow of drugs and genetic material.

He added it could also become an innovative policy test bed for cross-border drug trials and commercialisation.