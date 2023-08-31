“We hope to open doors of these economies for Hong Kong businesses, so that our businesses can enter the Middle East market and grow further into the Asean market,” Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah said.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu, who will address the summit’s opening session, made two trips earlier this year to foster closer relationships with countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, both of which are covered by the belt and road strategy, mainland China’s plan to grow global trade.

The development was announced Thursday as the city continued efforts to forge stronger links with emerging economies amid a shifting geopolitical situation.

The Belt and Road Summit that Hong Kong is hosting in September will feature a new session dedicated to the Middle East, as well as a record number of speakers and investment projects from the region.

“We also hope to bring the funds and enterprises from the Middle East into Hong Kong.”

Algernon Yau, the secretary for commerce and economic development, outlines a new focus on the Middle East for the Belt and Road Summit to be held in the middle of September. Photo: Edmond So

Yau added Lee’s two trips underlined the need for Hong Kong to tap into emerging markets in Asia to boost its growth and that the city was well-suited to cater to the requirements of Middle Eastern countries.

“They are looking for a transformation of the economy, looking for innovation and technology, education, logistics and many other areas, which is exactly what Hong Kong is trying to do as well,” he said.

The summit, which will be held on September 13 and 14, will include a special Middle East forum to create focused discussions on the business and investment outlook in the region.

Businesses from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will also be among the more than 80 exhibitors showcasing investment projects.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, the economy minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Rania Al-Mashat, Egypt’s international cooperation minister, will take part in a policy dialogue called “Tapping into the Potential of the Middle East”.

Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto and his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir will discuss market integration and connectivity among economies under the belt and road strategy.

Yau said the line-up of overseas representatives this year was the strongest since the annual summit was first held in 2016 and he credited Beijing’s foreign affairs office in Hong Kong for helping to attract a strong international contingent.

Peter Lam Kin-ngok, the chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, the organisers of the event, said a record high of more than 100 officials and business representatives from the Middle East had signed up to attend.

Lam added that some Middle Eastern speakers lined up had met the Hong Kong delegation, led by the chief executive, in Saudi Arabia and the UAE in February.

Lee’s visits to Middle East and Asean countries were seen as an effort to diversify Hong Kong’s economy in a bid to reduce dependence on the West.

Hong Kong has become increasingly embroiled in worsening relations between Beijing and Washington.

The United States has already said it wanted to restrict US venture capital and private equity investments in mainland China and Hong Kong firms in certain fields of advanced technologies.

The news of the summit line-up came as Hong Kong architect Nicholas Ho Lik-chi was appointed as the city’s first commissioner for belt and road. He will assume his new role on Friday.

Ho was chairman of Ho & Partners Architects, Engineers & Development Consultants and he has represented Hong Kong on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Business Advisory Council since 2017.

He was also part of the delegation that accompanied Lee on his Middle East visit.