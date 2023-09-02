“This is very important as we ensure that employers won’t hire cheap imported labour which will affect the wages of local workers.”

“All these imported labour schemes are governed by a guiding principle, under which local workers will have priority in employment. The incomes of imported workers are no less than the median monthly wages of the relevant posts,” he told a radio programme.

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun Yuk-han on Saturday said the scheme, which would begin taking applications for 26 new types of jobs from Monday, did not require a quota as the government would safeguard local employment.

Employers can apply to bring in unskilled or low-skilled workers from Monday in 26 job categories covering industries such as travel, hospitality and wholesale trade under the expanded scheme targeting Hong Kong’s labour shortage.

Sun emphasised a stringent mechanism was in place to guard against fake applications, and employers needed to prove that they were unable to recruit local workers to fill their vacancies.

“We will examine if their local recruitment requirements are reasonable or not for the jobs. If they make very harsh requirements just to deter local applicants, we may not consider their applications to import labour.

“We’ll have to see if the employers are sincere in hiring local workers but unable to do so. If they use various means to reject local workers or make fake applications, we will kick them out of the scheme. These employers cannot reapply to import labour for one year.”

Secretary for Labour and Welfare Chris Sun says mechanisms are in place to ensure employers prove they could not hire local workers. Photo: Edmond So

The Labour Department said employers hoping to hire imported workers were required to carry out a four-week local recruitment drive before applications were reviewed. The department and the Labour Advisory Board will oversee the applications, which could take up to three months to process.

Employers are required to provide workers with accommodation and medical insurance under the scheme.

They must also pay a HK$400 (US$50) levy for each recruit every month during the employment period.

The workers are signed up under a maximum two-year contract, which is non-renewable, the department said.

Meanwhile, in a bid to free up women to join the workforce amid an ageing population and labour shortage, Sun said 50 primary schools across five districts would roll out after-school child care services this month for students to be looked after until 7pm.

A “community living room” with an area of about 8,000 square feet will be in place in Sham Shui Po by the end of this year allowing children living in subdivided flats to study and engage in community activities until 10pm.

“The community living room is a three-year scheme which will allow people living in subdivided flats to have more space for activities such as studying, doing homework, cooking or even taking a bath,” Sun said.

“They don’t need to be confined to their small units all the time. This will be good for their development. I hope the business sector will provide more space for the community living room.”