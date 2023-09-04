Hong Kong should prepare for the rapid uptake of artificial intelligence (AI) by ramping up education technology, a former finance chief has said, citing a study that found a fifth of the local workforce could face unemployment or career changes in the next five years.

John Tsang Chun-wah, who served as financial secretary for a decade before resigning to run for city leader in 2017, also called on stakeholders to consider Hong Kong a gateway for seizing education technology opportunities, a field which encourages increased use of software and hardware in classroom learning, in the Greater Bay Area.

The bay area refers to Beijing’s ambitious initiative to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities into an economic powerhouse.

“The [city] government has been focusing on teaching information technology in classes, rather than just adopting technology to equip [pupils’] studies and enrich their experiences,” the former minister said.

“At a primary school where I serve as a board member, teachers are using ChatGPT to create different test papers for students with different levels to maximise their benefits,” he said. “The school embraces it, but the policymakers do not align with the innovative practice.”