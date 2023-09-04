Hong Kong has not ruled out lowering the stamp duty on securities trading to boost the stock market, the city’s finance chief has said just a day after warning that such a move may backfire.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Monday also stressed that “multiple efforts” on aspects such as the listing and trading of stocks were needed to improve the competitiveness of the city’s bourse, instead of solely relying on a stamp duty cut.

“That is why we set up a task force to mainly study how to enhance stock market liquidity,” he told a local forum on the macroeconomy of mainland China and the integration of the Greater Bay Area cities, referring to a new 13-member panel expected to meet for the first time this week.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan says lowering the stamp duty on securities trading has not been ruled out. Photo: Handout

Chan’s comments came a day after he warned on his weekly blog that reducing the stamp duty might not resolve market woes in the long run, saying any piecemeal stimulus measures could risk further weakening investors’ confidence.