Hong Kong has not ruled out lowering stamp duty on securities trading, finance chief says after earlier warning move could backfire
- Financial Secretary Paul Chan also stresses ‘multiple efforts’ needed to improve competitiveness of city’s bourse
- Chan’s comments came a day after he warned piecemeal stimulus measures could risk further weakening investors’ confidence
Hong Kong has not ruled out lowering the stamp duty on securities trading to boost the stock market, the city’s finance chief has said just a day after warning that such a move may backfire.
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Monday also stressed that “multiple efforts” on aspects such as the listing and trading of stocks were needed to improve the competitiveness of the city’s bourse, instead of solely relying on a stamp duty cut.
“That is why we set up a task force to mainly study how to enhance stock market liquidity,” he told a local forum on the macroeconomy of mainland China and the integration of the Greater Bay Area cities, referring to a new 13-member panel expected to meet for the first time this week.
Chan’s comments came a day after he warned on his weekly blog that reducing the stamp duty might not resolve market woes in the long run, saying any piecemeal stimulus measures could risk further weakening investors’ confidence.
The finance chief on Monday said the main message of his post was that more solutions other than lowering the stamp duty had to be considered.
“But we have not ruled out the option of adjusting the stamp duty. I hope there are no misunderstandings about that,” he added.
Lower Hong Kong tax on securities trading not silver bullet for stock market: Chan
Hong Kong raised stamp duty on the trade value for buyers and sellers on all share transactions by 30 per cent to 0.13 per cent in 2021.
Following a decision by mainland China last week to cut stamp duty to 0.05 per cent in a bid to boost stock market trading, calls to follow suit in Hong Kong have grown to revive the city’s bourse.
“To successfully achieve the goal [of enhancing stock market competitiveness], we need to adopt multiple measures and policies at the same time. Measures to review listing and trading mechanisms are also worth considering,” Chan said.
He added such options would be examined by the new task force, led by Carlson Tong Ka-shing, former chairman of the Securities and Futures Commission and current independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing.
New 13-member Hong Kong task force set up to help boost sluggish stock market
Ceajer Chan Ka-keung, an adjunct professor at the University of Science and Technology’s business school and former secretary for financial services and the treasury, earlier urged the panel not to focus solely on the stamp duty, but to also consider ways to make the city more attractive as a trading venue for investors and fund managers, especially regarding initial public offerings (IPOs).
The Hang Seng Index declined by about 9 per cent this year, while average daily turnover shrank 16 per cent year on year to HK$115.5 billion (US$14.7 billion) in the first half of 2023.
Hong Kong should cut stamp duty to boost flagging stock market, brokers say
At the forum, the finance chief also noted that local retail and restaurant business in the second quarter had largely recovered to about 80 per cent to 90 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.
But Chan said the economy would have to rely on consumer spending to drive growth for the remainder of the year given continuing double-digit declines in exports and a deterioration in investment performance.
Hong Kong’s exports fell for a 15th month in a row in July, contracting more than 9 per cent year on year as mainland, US and European markets all showed continued declines.