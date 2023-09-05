The Hong Kong Jockey Club has declared an all-time high turnover of HK$304.8 billion (US$38.9 billion) for the 2022-23 financial year, a rise of 5.1 per cent year on year despite the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The city’s sole authorised gambling operator on Tuesday also announced a record HK$35.9 billion had gone back into the community over the same period, representing a 6.8 per cent increase year on year.

The sum included HK$28.6 billion in betting and lottery duties, profits tax and lotteries fund contributions, as well as HK$7.3 billion in approved charitable donations.

“Through resilience and agility, the club performed extremely well during the pandemic,” club chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges said. “However, there is no question that the post-pandemic environment is proving equally challenging, with the economy likely to be highly volatile for some time to come.”

On the football front, Jockey Club turnover from betting increased by 9.1 per cent to HK$156.9 billion. Photo: Jelly Tse

The club’s turnover from horse racing stood at HK$140.4 billion, almost matching the amount earned in the 2021-22 financial year. The organisation said it had held 87 race days in 2022-23, compared with 88 the year before.