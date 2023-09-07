Hong Kong should cut stamp duty by more than half for homeowners who are not first-time buyers: city’s largest political party
- Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong says authorities should cut stamp duty from 15 per cent to 6 per cent for non-first-time homebuyers
- Party also floats ideas for boosting population, such as subsidies for pregnant women and couples with newborns, under 88 proposals for city leader’s policy address
The government should cut by more than half the stamp duty that homeowners who are not first-time buyers must pay as a way to boost the sluggish property market, the city’s largest political party has said.
The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) also proposed a series of measures to tackle the city’s population crisis on Thursday, such as providing a one-off HK$10,000 (US$1,275) subsidy for couples with newborns and another HK$20,000 for pregnant women.
Addressing the proposal to slash stamp duty from 15 per cent to 6 per cent for permanent residents who are not first-time buyers, DAB lawmaker Holden Chow Ho-ding said there had long been demands from people who wanted to buy another property but hesitated because of the “hefty” tax.
“By reducing the percentage of the stamp duty, we would be able to stimulate a profit [out of] the property market [and] to cater to the demand of Hong Kong residents,” he said.
The proposals were among 88 suggestions the party submitted to Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu ahead of his second policy address, which is set for October 25.
The party also proposed exempting overseas talent purchasing properties in Hong Kong from paying the buyer’s stamp duty, and only requiring them to pay the tax if they sold the flat and left the city before residing for at least seven years.
Non-permanent residents buying their first property in the city must pay a 15 per cent stamp duty at present.
“The 15 per cent stamp duty really seriously affects their ability to manage their own cash flow,” Chow said, stressing the suggestion was in line with the government policy to attract international talent.
Hong Kong should also lower stamp duty on trading securities to “revive” the stock market and increase liquidity, the party said, but stopped short of giving a figure for the decrease.
Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po earlier said the government had not ruled out a cut after mainland China halved stamp duty to 0.05 per cent on its bourses, but emphasised “multiple efforts” were needed.
Among the proposals for helping the city to boost its low birth rate, DAB has suggested implementing flexible working hours and providing subsidies of HK$10,000 to couples with newborns and HK$20,000 to pregnant women.
The party also proposed setting up a savings fund that would gather contributions from the government, families and third parties for long-term planning for children’s futures.
The latest census data suggested the number of babies born in Hong Kong between June 2022 and the same month this year had continued to drop, reaching 32,600 from 35,100 in the preceding 12 months.
Authorities could consider expanding the quota for non-locals in the city’s tertiary education institutions to tackle the declining student population, the party said.
City leader Lee had earlier called the decline in student numbers a “long-term” trend.
DAB vice-chairman Gary Chan Hak-kan said proposals from his party lined up with the government’s policy direction.
“Even if they may not be able to be included in the coming policy address at once, I believe that their long-term implementation is only a matter of time,” he said.