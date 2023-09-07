The government should cut by more than half the stamp duty that homeowners who are not first-time buyers must pay as a way to boost the sluggish property market, the city’s largest political party has said.

The Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong (DAB) also proposed a series of measures to tackle the city’s population crisis on Thursday, such as providing a one-off HK$10,000 (US$1,275) subsidy for couples with newborns and another HK$20,000 for pregnant women.

Addressing the proposal to slash stamp duty from 15 per cent to 6 per cent for permanent residents who are not first-time buyers, DAB lawmaker Holden Chow Ho-ding said there had long been demands from people who wanted to buy another property but hesitated because of the “hefty” tax.

“By reducing the percentage of the stamp duty, we would be able to stimulate a profit [out of] the property market [and] to cater to the demand of Hong Kong residents,” he said.