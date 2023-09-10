He noted that the average annual trade volume between Belt and Road countries and China had doubled from US$1 trillion in 2013 to US$2 trillion last year, with an average annual growth rate of 8 per cent.

Hong Kong’s Belt and Road Summit to feature new session devoted to Middle East

Chan said the initiative had turned into an international platform that embodied “openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation”.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Beijing’s plan to link dozens of economies in Asia, Europe and Africa into a China-centred trading network.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po on Sunday also predicted that the country’s Belt and Road Initiative would lead to more green infrastructure projects, with Hong Kong expected to play a pivotal role.

Investors should look to Hong Kong as the ideal financing platform for infrastructure projects under China’s plan to grow global trade, a top minister has said, citing the city’s ample fiscal products, sound legal system and solid experience in handling renminbi-based transactions.

More infrastructure projects would emerge as the plan continued to gather steam, with the market responding by offering more investment and financing activities to support the scheme, he said.

“As the country’s international financial centre, Hong Kong could make positive and unique contributions in this regard,” he wrote in his weekly ministerial blog.

He also touted the city’s wide range of sources for financing such projects, including listings, securitisation, traditional equity investments, as well as syndicated loans and issuing bonds.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan has touted Hong Kong’s range of professional financial services to investors eyeing belt and road infrastructure projects. Photo: Handout

The minister talked up a pilot scheme featured in last year’s budget and saw the Hong Kong Mortgage Corporation in May of this year offer a tradeable securities product made up of infrastructure-related fiscal assets, which was sold by a company called Bauhinia 1.

The product, worth US$400 million, included infrastructure loans for 25 projects spread across 12 countries and spanning nine industries, he said.

In the blog, Chan noted that investment in renewable energy projects had contributed to an annual reduction in carbon emissions of more than 260,000 tons.

Investments in other projects had also helped some belt and road countries to provide more higher education opportunities and further develop their telecommunication infrastructure, he added.

Turning to Hong Kong’s experiences in handling renminbi-based transactions, the minister said the city was the largest offshore pool for the currency and had handled three-quarters of all offshore such payment transactions so far.

Such experience would prove useful to many Belt and Road countries looking to further develop, since an increasing number were using renminbi as a cross-border payment and settlement currency, Chan said.

Hong Kong has amassed nearly 1 trillion yuan (US$140 billion) in deposits as of April.

The city was an ideal financing platform because of the professional services on offer and its internationally recognised regulatory system, he added.

Hong Kong’s finance chief also expected more green infrastructure projects would be up for grabs under the belt and road plan, citing a market forecast that Asia alone would require climate investments totalling US$66 trillion over the next 30 years.

Chan described the city’s green finance market as a continental leader, with Hong Kong arranging more than a third of all green and sustainable bonds issued in the Asian market.

“With the cooperation among the Greater Bay Area cities, it is believed that Hong Kong will provide financial and technological solutions for the green transformation of belt and road countries,” he said.

The bay area refers to Beijing’s scheme to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland Chinese cities into an economic powerhouse.

Hong Kong is set to hold a two-day Belt and Road Summit starting Wednesday. The event is expected to welcome more than 1,000 political, business and NGO leaders, as well as entrepreneurs, and feature a session on opportunities in the Middle East.