“We’ve taken an extremely popular Frozen story and [we] took special care to infuse rich, cultural touches inspired by the Nordic region that we are sure are going to delight our guests,” he said.

Managing director Michael Moriarty on Tuesday said he had high hopes for the development, which would give fans an opportunity to step into the world of the popular film franchise.

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will open the first-ever Frozen-themed zone for the global group next month featuring two new rides, an ice palace and a village inspired by Norwegian architecture.

“Frozen, as you know, is a loved franchise throughout the world, and it’s one of Disney’s top franchises in Asia.”

The town features a lake, bridge, “Friendship Fountain” and clock tower, replicating the environment of the much-loved film franchise. Photo: Jonathan Wong

First proposed in 2016 and scheduled to open four years later as part of a HK$10.9 billion (US$1.4 billion) expansion, “World of Frozen” will begin welcoming guests on November 20.

The government owns 52 per cent of Hong Kong Disneyland, with the remainder held by the US-based Walt Disney Company in a joint venture called Hong Kong International Theme Parks.

The new attraction was inspired by the 2013 Disney animated film Frozen, about a princess who gets the help of an “iceman”, his reindeer and a snowman to find her sister.

Hong Kong Disneyland managing director Michael Moriarty (second from left), Walt Disney Imagineering executive creator Michel den Dulk (second from right) and Asia senior producer Amanda Chiu. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Guests entering the area will first step into Arendelle Village, the Scandinavian-inspired town where the film is set.

“We took great inspiration from Norway, and one thing that is noteworthy is the architecture,” said Michel den Dulk, executive creator at Walt Disney Imagineering.

“The city of Bryggen is a beautiful city – it’s a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and it was one of the primary sources of inspiration for the film team to create the town of Arendelle. So we went there, we saw a lot of unique elements and we incorporated those in our land, and stylised them so that they represent them the way you see in the films.”

Artificial snow-topped peaks forming the background of the area were also specifically painted to blend in with the mountains of Lantau Island surrounding the theme park, according to Amanda Chiu, Walt Disney Imagineering senior producer for Asia.

The town also features a lake, bridge, “Friendship Fountain” and clock tower.

“Frozen Ever After” involves a boat ride through a replica of North Mountain, while another attraction takes fans on a light rollercoaster trip to give them the experience of riding along in the sleigh of character Kristoff.

“It’s the first ever Frozen-themed rollercoaster. And when you’re in the forest, you might actually see Oaken and Kristoff on the ride as you make your way to the clearance in the woods, where you may encounter Anna and Elsa,” den Dulk said.

The park took inspiration from Norway for designing the area. Photo: Jonathan Wong

Visitors will also be able to visit main character Elsa’s ice palace during the boat ride.

The new zone is an important drawcard amid losses of HK$2.1 billion for the theme park in 2022, although the deficit was 12 per cent lower than the 2021 figure. The park has remained in the red for eight consecutive years.

Disneyland Hong Kong also faced challenges from changing tourists’ spending patterns and demands even though there were 16.47 million visitors visiting the city in the first seven months of this year or 47 per cent of the total for the same period in 2019.

It will face competition from other attractions linked to the film franchise, with “Frozen Kingdom” due to open in Tokyo in Spring 2024 and another zone set to open the year after at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris.