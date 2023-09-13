Hong Kong logs 4.1 million visitors in August, over 80% of pre-Covid levels; ‘Night Vibes’ campaign to launch on Thursday
- Latest monthly figure marks 14 per cent increase from July, according to Tourism Board
- Authorities to launch ‘Night Vibes Hong Kong’ campaign at West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong recorded 4.1 million visitors last month, reaching more than 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with authorities set to reveal details of a campaign to boost the city’s night economy on Thursday.
The latest monthly figure, a 14 per cent increase from July, also pushed the total number of visitors in the first eight months of the year to 20.5 million, the Tourism Board revealed on Wednesday.
“The figure is equivalent to 84 per cent of the pre-pandemic level,” a board spokesman said, attributing the rise to the peak season of summer holidays.
“Overall, Hong Kong’s tourism industry is recovering at a steady and gradual pace. However, factors such as currency exchange rates, airline capacity and the global economic outlook will continue to affect the actual pace of the recovery.”
The board added it had planned several events, including the full-scale return of the Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival in October, Hong Kong Winterfest during the Christmas season and new year countdown celebrations.
The board had previously estimated about 26 million visitors would arrive in Hong Kong in 2023, but its executive director Dane Cheng Ting-yat revised the forecast to 30 million last month as he expressed optimism about the tourism industry.
‘Night Vibes Hong Kong’ campaign aims to inject some energy into economy
The “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign, which will span three major holidays including Mid-Autumn Festival in late September, Christmas, and Lunar New Year next year, is expected to launch at the West Kowloon Cultural District on Thursday evening.
The campaign will include a snacks market along the Wan Chai promenade, special events in bar and clubbing district Lan Kwai Fong, as well as the city’s two major theme parks Ocean Park and Disneyland. Shopping centres such as Langham Place and those under Henderson Land will participate as well.
Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu last week said that he had demanded plans to boost the city’s flagging nighttime economy to be implemented soon, as he announced National Day fireworks would return to Hong Kong on October 1 after a five-year hiatus.