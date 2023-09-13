Hong Kong recorded 4.1 million visitors last month, reaching more than 80 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, with authorities set to reveal details of a campaign to boost the city’s night economy on Thursday.

The latest monthly figure, a 14 per cent increase from July, also pushed the total number of visitors in the first eight months of the year to 20.5 million, the Tourism Board revealed on Wednesday.

“The figure is equivalent to 84 per cent of the pre-pandemic level,” a board spokesman said, attributing the rise to the peak season of summer holidays.

Authorities will launch the “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign aimed at boosting tourism on Thursday. Photo: Warton Li

“Overall, Hong Kong’s tourism industry is recovering at a steady and gradual pace. However, factors such as currency exchange rates, airline capacity and the global economic outlook will continue to affect the actual pace of the recovery.”