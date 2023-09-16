Wondering what to do after dark? The Post unpacks ‘Night Vibes Hong Kong’

The government has announced its “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign in a bid to reboot the city’s nightlife, with a string of events and enticements to encourage the public to stay out after dark and splash the cash.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said at the launch ceremony on Thursday that new activities would be introduced and regular ones given new life to help reverse the trend of people going home earlier since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Here the Post looks at what is on offer to light up the night and get the city’s mojo back.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan launches the “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign at the M+ museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: Sam Tsang

Arts and culture

Extended opening hours at a variety of museums and cultural spots will give the public more post-dinner options.

The Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Science Museum and Hong Kong Space Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui will extend their opening hours to 10pm on weekends and public holidays

In-gallery activities and workshops will be held at the M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District from 6pm to 10pm on October 6

Performances and art activities will be held in Tai Kwun in Central from October to February 2024

The M+ museum and other cultural attractions have got on board with the government’s “NIght Vibes Hong Kong” campaign. Photo: Martin Chan

Free festivities

The first phase of the drive will span several major holidays – the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day on October 1, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and next February’s Lunar New Year.

Mid-autumn lantern festivals will be held at the Leisure and Cultural Services Department parks from September 15 to October 8

The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance will run from September 28 to 30

The National Day fireworks will illuminate Victoria Harbour on October 1

Hong Kong WinterFest will be held at the West Kowloon Cultural District between November 24 and January 1

Lunar New Year fairs will run from February 4 to 10 at 15 Food and Environmental Hygiene Department venues, and they will be open until midnight or early morning

Shopping and dining

Vouchers, discounts and later closing times are aimed at encouraging people to come out and shop again after dark.