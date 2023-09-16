Wondering what to do after dark? The Post unpacks ‘Night Vibes Hong Kong’
- City comes alive as part of government’s plan to put the pizzazz back into Hong Kong nightlife
- New activities and special deals designed to encourage public to get out and about and boost nighttime economy
The government has announced its “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign in a bid to reboot the city’s nightlife, with a string of events and enticements to encourage the public to stay out after dark and splash the cash.
Here the Post looks at what is on offer to light up the night and get the city’s mojo back.
Arts and culture
Extended opening hours at a variety of museums and cultural spots will give the public more post-dinner options.
-
The Hong Kong Museum of Art, Hong Kong Science Museum and Hong Kong Space Museum in Tsim Sha Tsui will extend their opening hours to 10pm on weekends and public holidays
-
In-gallery activities and workshops will be held at the M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District from 6pm to 10pm on October 6
-
Performances and art activities will be held in Tai Kwun in Central from October to February 2024
Free festivities
The first phase of the drive will span several major holidays – the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day on October 1, Christmas and New Year’s Eve, and next February’s Lunar New Year.
-
Mid-autumn lantern festivals will be held at the Leisure and Cultural Services Department parks from September 15 to October 8
-
The Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance will run from September 28 to 30
-
The National Day fireworks will illuminate Victoria Harbour on October 1
-
Hong Kong WinterFest will be held at the West Kowloon Cultural District between November 24 and January 1
-
Lunar New Year fairs will run from February 4 to 10 at 15 Food and Environmental Hygiene Department venues, and they will be open until midnight or early morning
Shopping and dining
Vouchers, discounts and later closing times are aimed at encouraging people to come out and shop again after dark.
Deputy Financial Secretary Michael Wong Wai-lun said waterfront night bazaars would offer snacks and performances, but were designed not to compete with bricks-and-mortar restaurants nearby or to counter the recent trend of spending on mainland China.
“We can’t deny that there are certain competitions, but I don’t think this is a zero-sum game, because many Hongkongers have savings and thick pockets. It’s about whether the experience is worth the money,” he said.
-
Shopping and dining offers at more than 80 shopping malls will be on offer with opening hours extended
-
All MTR shopping concourses will give away 30,000 HK$100 (US$12) nighttime vouchers on September 21 through its mobile app
-
The K11 Art Mall in Tsim Sha Tsui will give all customers HK$50 e-vouchers for dining with any purchase on Fridays and Saturdays after 6pm from September 22 to October 14
-
A local movie-themed Night Market at the Avenue of Stars with live music performances of old movie songs, Hong Kong handicrafts and special drinks from 5pm to 11pm will run over four consecutive Fridays and Saturdays from September 22
-
Dining offers at more than 100 restaurants and bars will be available in Lan Kwai Fong from late September to October
-
Night bazaars at Wan Chai Harbourfront, Belcher Bay Promenade and Kwun Tong Promenade will be held every weekend from late September to November, with snack stalls, cultural activities and live performances.
-
The Hong Kong Wine and Dine Festival will run from October 26 to 29 at Central Harbourfront
-
HK$100 dinner vouchers for tourists will be available from November to January, offered by the Tourism Board
-
The Temple Street Night Market will open in the fourth quarter of the year
Transport
The city’s railway giant MTR Corporation and the operator of sightseeing buses will provide ride offers, but franchised bus companies have not yet announced any promotions to support the campaign. Some shopping malls have offered perks on parking.
-
One free MTR ride for every five rides after 10.30pm from September 29 to November 23. Passengers must link their Octopus cards to the MTR mobile app and a maximum of four free rides a day per passenger are allowed
-
HK$20 open-top bus tour for tourists will run from November to January
-
Times Square in Causeway Bay will offer three hours of free parking until September 30
-
The K11 Musea in Tsim Sha Tsui will offer an extra one hour of complimentary parking to those who spend HK$500 or more between 5pm and 11pm from September 22 to October 14
-
Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui will offer up to five hours of free parking after 7pm to those who spend HK$200 on weekdays until October 20
Entertainment
The Premier League, Asian Games, films and horse racing – “Night Vibe Hong Kong” has you covered with free admission and cheap ticket offers.
-
Premier League and Hangzhou Asian Games will be broadcast live at more than 80 shopping malls
-
Late-night movie tickets will be available at HK$35 to HK$60 from September
-
Free admission to Happy Valley Racecourse will be offered on Wednesdays from September 20 to December
-
The Sky100 observation deck will extend opening hours to 10pm from September 29 to October 2, with two special ticket packages offered and a lucky draw that will last until October 12
Theme Parks
Hong Kong’s two major theme parks – Ocean Park and Disneyland – will introduce a range of night activities and extend opening hours in the next few months.
-
Ocean Park will hold a nighttime ecology tour on September 22 and 23
-
A Space Music Festival and NewBomb Concert will be held at Water World Ocean Park on September 23
-
During Halloween Fest, Ocean Park will open until 11pm on weekends from October 13 to 31.
-
A New Year’s Eve countdown party will be held at Ocean Park
-
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will run a special Halloween Time from September 16 to October 31