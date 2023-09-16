Hong Kong could join world’s biggest trading bloc next year, after most members back city’s inclusion, commerce minister says
- Hong Kong applied in January last year to join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, a trade pact that covers a third of world’s population
- ‘The whole vetting process takes about 18 months and I expect Hong Kong can join the free-trade pact next year,’ commerce minister Algernon Yau says
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) started vetting Hong Kong’s membership application after the city filed in January last year, Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah said.
“RCEP may hold a meeting this year to discuss new applications from different jurisdictions. Most of its members have thrown their support behind Hong Kong becoming a member,” he told a radio programme. “The whole vetting process takes about 18 months and I expect Hong Kong could join the free-trade pact next year.”
Chinese premier urges Asean, Japan, S Korea to back Hong Kong for RCEP entry
The 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
The trade pact launched on January 1, 2022, and aims to eliminate up to 90 per cent of tariffs on imports between its signatories over a 20-year window.
Hong Kong’s request to join was filed when the free-trade pact only comprised its 10 inaugural economies. Any bid to join RCEP must be approved by member states.
The agreements covered areas such as renewable construction resources, sustainable energy, research and development, as well as infrastructure and logistics.
“Hong Kong is continuing in its role as a super-connector between the mainland and belt and road countries,” he said.
Hong Kong ‘has Beijing’s backing’ in bigger role under Belt and Road Initiative
Many Hong Kong-based companies had operations in both regions that covered fields such as hydrogen vehicles, environmental protection and logistics, the commerce chief said.