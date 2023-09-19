Hong Kong Disneyland Resort to bump up ticket prices by as much as 15.8%, with new tier to cover most popular days
- Park reveals new ‘Tier 4’ category is to be introduced from Wednesday but residents can buy one-day tickets at existing prices until mid-November
- Tier 4 day tickets will cost HK$879 for adults and HK$659 for children aged three to 11
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will raise ticket prices by as much as 15.8 per cent for some categories, while creating a new, more expensive day pass tier for its most popular periods including the Christmas season.
The latest price increases at the Lantau Island theme park follow eight straight years of losses, including HK$2.1 billion in 2022.
The park announced on Tuesday that a new category of “Tier 4” day tickets would be introduced from Wednesday, “for the most popular days and seasons”.
Tier 4 tickets will cost HK$879 for adults and HK$659 for children aged three to 11, while the price for those 65 years old and above will be HK$100, in line with the existing charge for the elderly.
Hong Kong Disneyland aims to melt hearts with world-first Frozen-themed zone
The increases are a 15.8 per cent rise from the most expensive day pass currently – the “Peak Plus Days”, which have been renamed as “Tier 3” under the new pricing.
“Select days that historically see high demand will be tiered as Tier 4 days. The Tier 4 days will start to kick in during the coming Christmas season,” a Disneyland spokeswoman said.
The government owns 52 per cent of the resort, with the remainder held by the US-based Walt Disney Company in a joint venture called Hong Kong International Theme Parks.
The admission fee increases are in contrast to Hong Kong authorities’ decision to dish out HK$100 million worth of perks and discounts in November to visitors to boost the night economy and tourism.
In August, 4.1 million visitors visited Hong Kong, equivalent to 84 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for the same month.
Although the new fees take effect on Wednesday, Hong Kong residents will be able to buy one-day tickets at existing prices until November 15.
The spokeswoman added that the selection of days or periods for the various tiers would be based on certain factors, including the company’s historical data, guest attendance forecasts and the park’s operational needs.
Hong Kong targets tourists with HK$100 million in dining vouchers for night economy
Prices for Tier 3, previously Peak Plus Days which typically covered public holidays or the period surrounding them with high expected attendance, will rise by around 5.3 per cent.
The new adult fee will be HK$799 from HK$759 previously, and HK$599 for children, up from HK$569.
“Peak Days”, usually Thursdays, Fridays and weekends, have now been categorised as “Tier 2”. Prices will go up from HK$699 to HK$719 for adults, and from HK$524 to HK$539 for children – a 2.9 per cent rise.
“Tier 1”, or “regular”, day pass prices will remain unchanged at HK$639 for adults and HK$475 for children.
Hong Kong Disneyland’s recovery slowed by ‘staff shortage, lack of flights’
The admission charge for the elderly will remain the same across the board for all one-day tickets at HK$100.
Annual passes will cost more, too, with students having to bear the brunt of an about 15 per cent rise across the three tiers, with their ticket prices now set differently from children’s.
Platinum membership, which allows patrons to enjoy admission on any day of the year the park is open, will cost HK$4,678 for adults, HK$3,368 for children, HK$3,558 for students and HK$890 for the elderly. Students paid HK$3,078 previously.
The Gold and Silver levels also had similar increases.