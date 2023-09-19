Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will raise ticket prices by as much as 15.8 per cent for some categories, while creating a new, more expensive day pass tier for its most popular periods including the Christmas season.

The latest price increases at the Lantau Island theme park follow eight straight years of losses, including HK$2.1 billion in 2022.

The park announced on Tuesday that a new category of “Tier 4” day tickets would be introduced from Wednesday, “for the most popular days and seasons”.

Tier 4 tickets will cost HK$879 for adults and HK$659 for children aged three to 11, while the price for those 65 years old and above will be HK$100, in line with the existing charge for the elderly.

The increases are a 15.8 per cent rise from the most expensive day pass currently – the “Peak Plus Days”, which have been renamed as “Tier 3” under the new pricing.