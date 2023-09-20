Lau visited a newly refurbished transitional housing flat on Leighton Road in Causeway Bay that is provided under the scheme and said it would ensure her daughter could grow up happier and healthier.

Hongkongers in transitional housing to get one-off allowance of up to HK$11,550

Hongkongers in transitional housing to get one-off allowance of up to HK$11,550

But Lau and her daughter will join two dozen families moving into transitional housing next month, after developer Henderson Land and NGO Centre Stage Squarer launched a programme on Wednesday to help those stuck in subpar living conditions.

The pair’s subdivided flat in Quarry Bay is an illegal extension built onto another home and costs the family HK$5,000 (US$639) a month in rent and utilities.

“Water drips from the ceiling and there is mould everywhere, it is really bad for our health,” the 33-year-old mother said. “I always have to bring my daughter outside because we don’t like to stay at home.”

Homemaker Ada Lau and her two-year-old daughter are among more than 107,000 households in Hong Kong living in subdivided flats, with the pair’s home becoming damp and mouldy when their roof and pipes leak during heavy rainfall.

“The flat is very new and clean and has big windows, so there is plenty of sunlight and space for her to grow,” she said.

Lau said she had applied for public housing almost three years ago, before a social worker suggested she go for a transitional flat so the family could enjoy better living conditions.

Advertisement

The programme was launched after Henderson Land signed a four-year contract with the Housing Bureau. Tenants can stay in the transitional flats for two years under the arrangement.

Some of the transitional flats are located at Leishun Court in Causeway Bay. Photo: Sam Tsang

The project earlier received a HK$6 million grant from the bureau and covers 13 flats in Leishun Court and Lei Wen Court that have turned into 26 transitional homes that each have floor space of 200 to 300 sq ft. Each flat also comes with a pantry and bathroom.

Sales data showed a 536 sq ft flat in Leishun Court built 65 years ago was recently sold for HK$6.35 million.

Legislator Judy Chan Kapui, who leads the project, said the initiative had received more than 250 applicants, meaning the flats had an about 10-fold oversubscription rate.

Advertisement

“We will review each applicant’s eligibility on a point system, factoring in their family situation,” said Chan, who is also a member of the Housing Authority, the city’s main provider of public rental flats.

“Single families or those with young children will have priority, and we will also make house visits and prioritise those with dire living conditions.”

Centre Stage Squarer chairman Joey Lee Man-lung said each flat would be leased for between HK$3,000 and HK$5,000 per month.

Advertisement

Tenants who received Comprehensive Social Security Assistance (CSSA) would get a rent reduction, while those not covered by the scheme must fork out up to 30 per cent of their monthly income, he added.

“These few buildings are slated for redevelopment or have been acquired. Henderson Land bought back some units but they have been left vacant and in poor condition,” Lee said.

“They had falling concrete, peeling paint and broken windows, so Henderson Land worked with the government to do simple renovations and turned them into transitional housing.”

Advertisement

A wider transitional housing effort was launched by authorities in 2018 to support low-income households waiting to move into public rental flats.

08:01 A glimpse inside Hong Kong’s notorious subdivided homes A glimpse inside Hong Kong’s notorious subdivided homes

Secretary for Housing Winnie Ho Wing-yin, who spoke at the programme’s opening ceremony on Wednesday, said authorities would continue to build more transitional and light public housing.

Advertisement

The minister stressed the importance of improving living conditions for low-income residents, with just simple changes such as “having enough sunlight and fresh air” making a difference.

“I hope I will meet successful Hongkongers in 20 years and they will say they used to live in transitional housing and the environment helped them to become accomplished people,” she said.

The housing minister in July said that more than 107,000 households were living in subdivided flats.

The government, as of January, has identified sites that could collectively accommodate more than 20,000 transitional flats. Official figures showed 6,900 had been completed and another 9,500 were set to be finished by the end of the year.

The latest authority data showed that the average wait time for public flats was 5.3 years as of June.