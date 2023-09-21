The first Hong Kong-made satellite is set to be launched in late November from Guangdong province in mainland China, with the manufacturer aiming to produce one a day for commercial use starting next year.

Research, assembly and testing of the “Hong Kong Star” satellite had succeeded at the company’s manufacturing centre at the Tseung Kwan O InnoPark, the firm said on Wednesday.

“The successful creation of ‘Hong Kong Star’ is the first of its kind in Hong Kong’s history,” the Hong Kong Satellite Manufacturing Centre said.