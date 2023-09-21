Hong Kong’s overall ranking is the lowest since 2019, when it was positioned at 15th.

The city state ranked eight overall, while Hong Kong came in at 16th place and Australia at 18.

The business school’s annual World Talent Ranking, released on Thursday, showed Singapore placed first among Asia-Pacific economies, followed by Hong Kong and Australia.

Hong Kong has dropped two places to rank 16th in attracting and fostering talent, behind regional rival Singapore, with the high cost of living and brain drain taking a toll on the city, according to a global study by the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development.

Switzerland topped the class, followed by Luxembourg and Iceland, with Belgium and the Netherlands rounding out the top five.

The report evaluated the performance of 64 jurisdictions on three categories: investment and development, appeal and talent readiness.

Within these broad categories are 31 specific indicators, including cost of living, quality of life, judicial systems, as well as the standards of primary, secondary and university education.

In terms of investment and development of home-grown talent, Hong Kong fell two spots from last year to 15th place.

The city, which spent only 3.7 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on education, was ranked 50th among the 64 places in terms of total public expenditure in the area.

When it came to tapping into the overseas talent pool, Hong Kong was listed as 32nd, the same as last year, but dropped from 18th place in 2019. It also fell from third to sixth place for talent readiness.

Hong Kong’s cost of living index was positioned at 61 out of 64 spots, but the city ranked fifth in terms of management pay, with an annual salary and bonuses of HK$2.2 million (US$285, 857).

The report found Hong Kong had a high level of talent with financial skills, as well as a high percentage of graduates in sciences.

But it identified negative growth of -2.43 per cent in the labour force as a weakness for the city’s talent readiness.

Rent in the financial hub is set to rise by 8 to 10 per cent this year – the biggest jump in 11 years – in part due to an influx of students from mainland China and professionals entering the city due to the government’s talent import schemes, according to Midland Realty.

The average rent for private residential properties in Hong Kong in July reached HK$35.26 per square foot, the highest since October 2021, according to the real-estate agency’s report last month.

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu launched a new talent scheme last December to woo back workers, following a brain drain which saw at least 140,000 people leave the city’s labour force.

The strict pandemic rules in Hong Kong and Beijing’s imposition of the national security law in 2020 contributed to a wave of emigration and an exodus of expatriates.

Hong Kong’s population rose 2.1 per cent, or 152,000, from the middle of last year to June this year, in part due to various talent initiatives.