The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest free-trade zone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Hong Kong business chamber to foster greater commercial ties between the city and the Middle East.

The agreement between Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and Hong Kong-Middle East Business Chamber was reached on Thursday after both parties in July proposed a deal bolstering the transfer of knowledge, exchange of expertise, as well as the provision of trade and logistical support.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO and executive chairman at DMCC, at a seminar just before the deal was signed, said: “The agreement will pave the way for consistent growth and business entry.

“Dubai offers immense potential that could be leveraged … and is a top gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Middle East and Africa,” he added.