UAE’s largest free-trade zone and Hong Kong business group sign deal on logistical support, sharing of knowledge
- Dubai Multi Commodities Centre and Hong Kong-Middle East Business Chamber sign Memorandum of Understanding amid efforts to bolster locations’ commercial ties
- ‘Dubai offers immense potential that could be leveraged … and is a top gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Middle East and Africa,’ CEO of trade zone says
The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest free-trade zone has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Hong Kong business chamber to foster greater commercial ties between the city and the Middle East.
The agreement between Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and Hong Kong-Middle East Business Chamber was reached on Thursday after both parties in July proposed a deal bolstering the transfer of knowledge, exchange of expertise, as well as the provision of trade and logistical support.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, CEO and executive chairman at DMCC, at a seminar just before the deal was signed, said: “The agreement will pave the way for consistent growth and business entry.
“Dubai offers immense potential that could be leveraged … and is a top gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council, the Middle East and Africa,” he added.
The council is a political and economic alliance comprising the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.
Thursday’s memorandum was struck as Hong Kong continues to court the region as a potential source of capital amid geopolitical tensions between China and the US.
The DMCC is the UAE’s largest free-trade zone and was created in 2002. It is currently home to about 23,000 companies, 800 of which are from China.
The government entity accounts for 11 per cent of foreign investment flowing into Dubai, Sulayem said. He added that the number of companies setting up shop in the zone had risen from 2,200 in 2020 to 2,485 companies in 2021, before reaching 3,049 last year.
The memorandum was signed during the “Embracing New Business Opportunities Navigating Hong Kong-Dubai Trade Connections” seminar. Further details on the event were not immediately available.
Aaron Shum Wan-lung, founding president of the Hong Kong-Middle East Business Chamber, said the organisation hoped to serve as a bridge between the region and the city, as well as the Greater Bay Area.
The bay area refers to Beijing’s initiative to integrate Hong Kong, Macau and nine mainland China cities into an economic powerhouse.
“With the partnership that we entered into DMCC, we flexed our goals to bring Hong Kong investments into the region through this prestigious organisation,” said Shum, who currently runs a chain of 30 jewellery outlets in the Middle East.
Dubai is home to about 30 free-trade zones that fall outside the UAE’s Federal Commercial Companies Law. The sites have their own regulatory jurisdictions and offer benefits that include 100 per cent foreign ownership and zero taxes.