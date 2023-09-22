Hong Kong’s financial secretary has met the governor of Britain’s central bank in London to exchange views on interest rates, inflation and other financial topics, despite a political falling out.

Paul Chan Mo-po was in the UK capital on Friday and met Andrew Bailey, the head of the Bank of England, as well as political and business leaders, as part of a European tour in which he has already visited France.

Chan’s office said the two discussed interest rates, inflation trends, global economic prospects and other subjects of mutual concern such as financial regulation.

The meeting was held a day after the UK central bank decided to keep interest rates unchanged at 5.25 per cent, based on lower-than-expected inflation.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan (front right) at a meeting with the CityUK Leadership Council, an industry-led body representing UK-based financial services, as part of trade trip to London. Photo: Handout

The last time the bank’s monetary policy committee voted to leave interest rates unchanged was in November 2021.