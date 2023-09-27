“A lot of visitors prefer joining the event in the evening because of the magnificent view of Central and the harbour from our past experience, which will help boost the night economy.”

“This is one of the first mega events in the coming months,” Raymond Chan, a general manager with the board, on Wednesday said.

Spearheaded by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the festival will be held from October 26 to 29, featuring 300 booths with food and drinks from 36 countries and regions.

Hong Kong’s signature Wine and Dine Festival will return to the Central Harbourfront following a five-year hiatus, with an anticipated 140,000 turnout expected to boost a government drive to fire up the night economy.

The event will finish at 11pm on two of its four nights to complement the government’s “Night Vibes Hong Kong” campaign to encourage spending after dark.

Chan said it was difficult to estimate the split between local and international visitors as this would be the first edition of the festival since the Covid-19 pandemic.

He stressed however that regional promotions for the event to draw tourists had already been launched, such as in Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

This year’s festival will be of a smaller scale than the last physical event in 2018, which featured some 450 booths.

Chan explained the 2018 version marked the festival’s 10th anniversary, hence the bigger fanfare. The coming event would be held on a scale similar to the 2017 edition, he added.

In 2018, the last time the festival was held in its usual spot along the harbourfront, where restaurants and retailers set up booths selling wares and offering samples, some 180,000 visitors were recorded.

The 2019 edition was cancelled due to the anti-government protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill, with the 2020 version held in a near-virtual state because of the pandemic. The 2021 and 2022 instalments took place across the city in a “DIY” format featuring tours, pop-ups and small taste tests.

Visitors of the coming four-day festival can sample delicacies from 17 countries and regions at some 100 booths, with innovative items such as Parmesan gelato and tiramisu made with rice wine, as well as popular Iberico ham and Wagyu beef.

Wine from more than 36 places will be on show at about 200 booths, including those originating from traditional wine-producing countries such as France, Italy, and Spain, as well as lesser-known regions such as Moldova, Thailand and mainland China.

Tickets are priced at HK$400 (US$51) and HK$200 and will be available from October 10.