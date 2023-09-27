The government gave its strongest hint yet that it could soon ease Hong Kong’s property cooling measures as Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po said on Wednesday the conditions that prompted authorities to impose such moves more than a decade ago no longer prevailed today.

Meeting the press after a 10-day trip to Europe, Chan was asked whether authorities would relax the cooling measures for the property market amid falling house prices.

“We see that the current property market situation is different from that when we introduced the management measures,” he said.

“After all, different management measures have their goals and purposes in different scenarios. We will adopt a pragmatic attitude and continue our reviews.”

In July, the government relaxed mortgage rules for some homes to make them more affordable for first-time buyers and for owners to trade, in its first easing of curbs since 2009.