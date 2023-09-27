“The turnout is OK,” said Christopher Przemyski, owner of Bistro Concepts, which runs a number of eateries in Sai Ying Pun and was selling lobster rolls, sushi, tacos and pulled pork sliders along with alcoholic drinks.

The government is hoping a string of harbourside bazaars will transform residents’ pandemic-era habit of heading home early and instead start spending more on dining and evening entertainment. But the launch of what the government has touted as a main attraction of its “Night Vibes” campaign was far from smooth, according to some restaurateurs who took part.

Hundreds of people flocked to a new bazaar set up along the Wan Chai promenade to snack on street food, listen to musicians and enjoy the view from Victoria Harbour on Wednesday, but interruptions to the power supply left some vendors struggling to serve hot dishes and others unable to accept electronic payments.

“The only issue is, I still don’t have power, which is actually a little disappointing. We only have basic power for the fridge, but for our hot foods, still, it’s not working.”

The insufficient power left him unable to reheat or steam certain items on his menu, and the government’s decision to allow vendors to cook with open fire was meaningless to him since he had only prepared to cook with electricity.

Musicians perform on the firs night of the night market campaign. Photo: Elson Li

“Every half-hour, somebody comes by to tell us they are still working on it. For [the organisers], it’s a new experience, they are trying to have a new initiative, so let’s give them one day. I forgive them,” he said, with a laugh.

But many attendees were seen enjoying the snacks, music and night views of the city’s skyline.

Sunny Chow Wah-sing, an entrepreneur in his fifties, said he came to the market as he missed frequenting the street food stalls that used to be found all over the city when he was young.

“Of course it’s not exactly the same, but it brings back nice memories,” he said. “It’s not too crowded, and there is a nice breeze.”

Ninety vendors took part in the Wan Chai market, including shops selling souvenirs and dried seafood. About 40 per cent were businesses offering local snacks such as chicken feet, meat skewers, siu mai and rice rolls. The bazaar began admitting people at 3pm and food service started at 6pm.

About two hours later, hundreds of drones lit up the sky, assembling into colourful patterns and shapes such as planets and aquatic creatures.

Many visitors chose to sit down at foldable tables and plastic chairs set up along the waterfront.

Power supply problems left some vendors with limited options to heat food. Photo: Elson Li

Karen Lam, a medical worker, said she decided to visit the market with her husband as they lived nearby.

“It is not as crowded as we expected, but it’s probably because it’s a weekday,” she said.

Lam added she seldom went out at night any more as everyone had “got used to heading home after work”.

Asked whether she felt the government campaign would be effective, she said: “Well I suppose it is bound to help a little. At least it brought us out.”

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has said he hopes the “Night Vibes” campaign will energise the economy, which the government expects to grow at between 3 and 5 per cent this year after revising the forecast from 3.5 to 5.5 per cent.

Apart from scheduled night markets in Wan Chai, Kennedy Town, Kwun Tong and Jordan’s Temple Street, museum opening hours have been extended, while various shopping centres and theme parks will offer concerts, discounts and promotions.

The full return of major events such as the Wine and Dine Festival in October, and the coming National Day fireworks have also been included into the campaign.

The first phase of the Wan Chai “Waterfront Carnival” is scheduled to run until October 2, from 3pm to midnight daily, while food stalls will operate from 6pm to 11pm, except for the National Holiday on October 1, when the entire market will be open from 10am to 4pm.