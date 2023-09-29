No plans for Hong Kong’s National Day long weekend? Don’t worry, the Post has got you covered
- City offering fireworks, discounts galore and a pinch of culture during three-day weekend celebrating Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day
- Revellers can enjoy national treasures and contemporary art, or go on a shopping spree, before heading off to one of more than 1,000 restaurants for a discount bite
If you find yourself stuck for ideas ahead of the city’s long weekend, do not fret. The Post is taking a deep dive into everything happening over the break.
Free MTR rides, half-price film tickets among Hong Kong’s National Day offers
1. Lighting up the night sky
It’s back. After five years of waiting, the city is finally celebrating National Day on Sunday with a bang.
Hong Kong will mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China with a fireworks display to light up the skies above Victoria Harbour.
Organisers have amassed 31,888 fireworks and will establish vantage points on both sides of the water so revellers can enjoy the show. Spectators can head to locations in Central, Mid-Levels, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui and the Hung Hom Bypass to get the best view.
Remember to pay attention to special transport arrangements on the day and plan accordingly if you want to find a good spot to watch the show.
11 Hong Kong restaurants and bars from which to see National Day fireworks
2. A trip to the silver screens
Moviegoers can enjoy half-price tickets for any film, even those showing in 3D and iMax, at one of 64 cinemas across the city on Sunday. The discount also covers concessionary tickets for children, students and the elderly.
Ticket sales started on Thursday, with customers limited to four each when buying at the venue. The threshold for buyers looking online varies according to each cinema’s policy.
3. Behold national treasures, new and old
Arrangements for National Day on Sunday have yet to be announced, but will be revealed closer to the day.
The extended hours mean art lovers have the chance to enjoy new exhibitions launched this month at both venues.
After that, sample contemporary artworks at M+ that chart decades of social change in China going back to the 1990s.
How holograms in Hong Kong will bring to life sacred Sanxingdui relics
4. Exploring the city’s bazaar side
For those hoping to avoid a quiet night in, Wan Chai’s Waterfront Carnival is offering a variety of activities between 3pm and midnight from Thursday to Monday.
The event has music, dance performances, drone shows, film screenings, special workshops and art exhibitions. Last but not least, visitors can enjoy a wide selection of food and drink offered up vendors.
The carnival will briefly pause on National Day between 5pm and 10.30pm as part of preparations for the fireworks display, before reopening until 2am.
Revellers can also stop by the market at Tseung Kwan O’s MCP Central mall, which runs from Saturday to Monday, and the one at Cheung Sha Wan’s D2Place shopping centre which launches Friday and also wraps up on Monday.
5. Discounts galore
Hong Kong’s shopping centres are giving out dining coupons, offering discount parking and hosting eye-catching events to encourage people to spend some money over the extended weekend.
More than 1,700 restaurants, eateries and diners are also expected to offer discounts on their wares to lure in patrons.
Hong Kong restaurants to cut prices in bid to boost National Day sales
Transport firm Citybus will be doing its part to encourage people to get out and about by lopping half off fares for its solely operated overnight routes on Sunday.
During the Mid-Autumn Festival, most MTR lines and seven light rail routes will run overnight. Children with Octopus cards can also ride for free on the main lines on National Day.
Children with Octopus cards can also enjoy free travel on all KMB buses and daytime routes operated by the firm’s subsidiary LWB on Sunday. Both companies will also extend nighttime services during the Mid-Autumn Festival.
Hong Kong’s iconic trams, affectionally known as “ding dings”, will offer free travel on Friday and Sunday, while the Star Ferry service between Tsim Sha Tsui and Wan Chai will also be free on National Day.