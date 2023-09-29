It’s back. After five years of waiting, the city is finally celebrating National Day on Sunday with a bang.

If you find yourself stuck for ideas ahead of the city’s long weekend, do not fret. The Post is taking a deep dive into everything happening over the break.

Hong Kong will mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China with a fireworks display to light up the skies above Victoria Harbour.

Organisers have amassed 31,888 fireworks and will establish vantage points on both sides of the water so revellers can enjoy the show. Spectators can head to locations in Central, Mid-Levels, Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, Tsim Sha Tsui and the Hung Hom Bypass to get the best view.

Remember to pay attention to special transport arrangements on the day and plan accordingly if you want to find a good spot to watch the show.

2. A trip to the silver screens

Moviegoers can enjoy half-price tickets for any film, even those showing in 3D and iMax, at one of 64 cinemas across the city on Sunday. The discount also covers concessionary tickets for children, students and the elderly.

Ticket sales started on Thursday, with customers limited to four each when buying at the venue. The threshold for buyers looking online varies according to each cinema’s policy.

Moviegoers can enjoy 50 per cent off cinema tickets on Sunday. Photo: Xiaomei Chen

3. Behold national treasures, new and old

The Hong Kong Palace Museum and M+ are extending their opening hours for most of the long weekend, with patrons welcome to drop by between 10am and 8pm.

Arrangements for National Day on Sunday have yet to be announced, but will be revealed closer to the day.

The extended hours mean art lovers have the chance to enjoy new exhibitions launched this month at both venues.

Stop off at the Palace Museum and take the opportunity to gaze at Sanxingdui artefacts dating back thousands of years and unearthed from the soils of Sichuan province.

After that, sample contemporary artworks at M+ that chart decades of social change in China going back to the 1990s.

4. Exploring the city’s bazaar side

For those hoping to avoid a quiet night in, Wan Chai’s Waterfront Carnival is offering a variety of activities between 3pm and midnight from Thursday to Monday.

The event has music, dance performances, drone shows, film screenings, special workshops and art exhibitions. Last but not least, visitors can enjoy a wide selection of food and drink offered up vendors.

The carnival will briefly pause on National Day between 5pm and 10.30pm as part of preparations for the fireworks display, before reopening until 2am.

Revellers can also stop by the market at Tseung Kwan O’s MCP Central mall, which runs from Saturday to Monday, and the one at Cheung Sha Wan’s D2Place shopping centre which launches Friday and also wraps up on Monday.

Revellers can enjoy tasty treats over at the Waterfront Carnival in Wan Chai. Photo: Elson LI

5. Discounts galore

Hong Kong’s shopping centres are giving out dining coupons, offering discount parking and hosting eye-catching events to encourage people to spend some money over the extended weekend.

PopWalk in Tseung Kwan O is running a beer fest, while Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui is offering buy-one-get-one-free deals on selected meals and Moko Mall in Mong Kong is holding a multimedia exhibition celebrating the late Cantopop queen Anita Mui , to name just a few.

More than 1,700 restaurants, eateries and diners are also expected to offer discounts on their wares to lure in patrons.

Transport firm Citybus will be doing its part to encourage people to get out and about by lopping half off fares for its solely operated overnight routes on Sunday.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival, most MTR lines and seven light rail routes will run overnight. Children with Octopus cards can also ride for free on the main lines on National Day.

Children with Octopus cards can also enjoy free travel on all KMB buses and daytime routes operated by the firm’s subsidiary LWB on Sunday. Both companies will also extend nighttime services during the Mid-Autumn Festival.

Hong Kong’s iconic trams, affectionally known as “ding dings”, will offer free travel on Friday and Sunday, while the Star Ferry service between Tsim Sha Tsui and Wan Chai will also be free on National Day.