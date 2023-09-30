Hong Kong’s tourism minister has said he expects more than 700 tour groups from mainland China will visit the city over the eight-day National Day break, noting that such travellers typically account for only five per cent of all arrivals from across the border.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung Yun-hung on Saturday also said the city was well prepared for an influx of tourists over the eight-day “golden week” holiday, urging residents to play their part as friendly hosts.

About 122,877 mainland visitors arrived in Hong Kong on Friday, the first day of the break. The Travel Industry Council earlier estimated about 1 million tourists from across the border would visit the city during the entire holiday, amounting to 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for the same period.

Yeung told a radio programme that more than 700 mainland tour groups were expected to arrive in the city in the coming days, compared with some 453 comprising about 14,000 people who visited Hong Kong over the Labour Day golden week in May.