The industry-wide deals followed a similar campaign in July to celebrate the 26th anniversary of the city’s return to Chinese rule, when close to 1,400 restaurants took part.

Industry leaders had previously predicted that the long weekend including the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day could generate as much as HK$1.2 billion for the city’s struggling restaurant sector, with some hoping the discounts would boost sales by as much as 20 per cent.

Around 1,750 dining spots around the city were providing discounts and other deals to commemorate National Day, with some slashing prices by as much as 30 per cent for certain dishes.

Some Hong Kong restaurants offering National Day promotions got off to a slow start as discounts failed to draw crowds on Sunday and minimal in-store advertising left residents lamenting they were unaware of the deals.

But a Post visit during lunchtime to eateries taking part in the campaign found that many residents were unaware of the deals and some restaurants had forgone in-store advertising altogether.

At the Chai Wan branch of local fast-food chain Fairwood, the Post observed a steady stream of residents queuing around 12.30pm on Sunday, but about half of the seats remained empty.

Fairwood offered its “Ah Wood Sweet Corn and Diced Pork with Rice” dish for HK$29, down from the usual price of HK$42. But a Post check found that while the menu had indicated a price change for the item, there was no other in-store advertising. The menu also made no mention of National Day.

“I had no idea there were discounts today,” said 19-year old University of Hong Kong student Neptune Lo Lok-ching.

Residents queuing at a nearby Maxim’s MX earlier, another locally-owned fast-food chain, were also unaware of the deals.

The chain had slashed 30 per cent off some of its noodle soups and its Hainanese Chicken. The markdowns were shown inside the eatery, which was advertising its Thai dishes outside.

“I always love a good deal, but we did not actually know about them,” said a 26-year-old resident who only gave the surname Hon. She was in a queue of about six people with her mother around noon.

At a Chai Wan branch of fast food chain KFC, there were no advertisements for its National Day special allowing customers to add a piece of chicken to any meal for HK$10.

An employee said the details of the promotion had been shared on the company’s Facebook page. The terms of the deal posted online on Sunday noon said patrons must ask for the extra chicken in person at the restaurants.

While Hong Kong restaurant receipts jumped by 24.3 per cent in the second quarter of the year, many operators previously said they experienced a massive summer slump as the city’s residents flocked to nearby Shenzhen on the weekends.